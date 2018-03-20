The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings
20th March 2018 - Wike has changed riverine, upland dichotomy in Rivers –PDP
20th March 2018 - Why I support restructuring –Dogara
20th March 2018 - Kalu’s counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution’s approach
20th March 2018 - Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss
20th March 2018 - Dr. Nwokedi for burial April 6
20th March 2018 - I’ve no score to settle with Archbishop Obinna –Okorocha
20th March 2018 - Why Izunaso, Araraume, Uwajumogu stormed out of  APC meeting
20th March 2018 - Jonathan blew N150bn days to 2015 polls –Osinbajo
20th March 2018 - Electoral Act: NASS assembles lawyers, experts to tackle Buhari
Home / National / Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings

Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings

— 20th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said urgent steps should be taken by the Federal Government to curtail killings of people by suspected herdsmen before villages are wiped out in the North.

Pam, in a statement in Jos, yesterday, condemned the re-emergence of insecurity in Plateau State, after two and half years of Governor Simon Lalong’s effort in restoring peace in trouble spots.

He commended the proactive measures taken by Lalong in imposing curfew on the trouble areas to avert destruction of lives and property in the state.

“I condemn the wanton destruction of lives and property of the rural people of Plateau state in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa and Daffo Districts of Bokkos Local Government Area.

“The development in Plateau, in the last one week, is unacceptable and should be condemned by those who love and cherish peace on the Plateau.

“We have had a similar episodes in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other communities in the North. Something urgent should be done before the people are wiped out,” he said.

In the same vein, chairperson of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Northern States, Leah O. Solomon, called on Muslim mothers across the country to come together in unity and cooperate with the wing to launch an expanded campaign against the abduction of school girls by insurgents.

She spoke during a protest march at the second 19 northern states and FCT annual conference of WOWICAN in ECWA, Jos, DCC Women Fellowship Conference camp, Jos East of Plateau State.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings

— 20th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman, Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said urgent steps should be taken by the Federal Government to curtail killings of people by suspected herdsmen before villages are wiped out in the North. Pam, in a statement in Jos, yesterday, condemned the re-emergence of insecurity in Plateau State,…

  • Wike has changed riverine, upland dichotomy in Rivers –PDP

    — 20th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State said Governor Nyesom Wike has changed the age-long Riverine and Ipland dichotomy which hindered development. State Publicity Secretary of the party, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this at the official reception of defected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, through the…

  • Why I support restructuring –Dogara

    — 20th March 2018

    Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed support for restructuring Nigeria’s existing federal system, so as to give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians. He said for true federalism to be achieved in Nigeria, a unique system of federalism that best suits the Nigerian people and the local circumstances in the…

  • Kalu’s counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution’s approach

    — 20th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi  Counsel to former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Charles Enwelunta, has expressed displeasure over the approach of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in prosecuting the charge preferred against his client. Counsel of others defendants in fraud charge preferred against Kalu also expressed displeasure with what they described as the ‘prolonged’…

  • Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss

    — 20th March 2018

    The Management of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), yesterday, unveiled its in-house quarterly Magazine, Housing Tide, following the corporation’s commitment to propagate the housing policy of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,  towards providing affordable housing for the people. The 52-page magazine, which is the authoritative source of the corporation’s information, especially in the areas…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share