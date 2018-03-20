Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said urgent steps should be taken by the Federal Government to curtail killings of people by suspected herdsmen before villages are wiped out in the North.

Pam, in a statement in Jos, yesterday, condemned the re-emergence of insecurity in Plateau State, after two and half years of Governor Simon Lalong’s effort in restoring peace in trouble spots.

He commended the proactive measures taken by Lalong in imposing curfew on the trouble areas to avert destruction of lives and property in the state.

“I condemn the wanton destruction of lives and property of the rural people of Plateau state in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa and Daffo Districts of Bokkos Local Government Area.

“The development in Plateau, in the last one week, is unacceptable and should be condemned by those who love and cherish peace on the Plateau.

“We have had a similar episodes in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other communities in the North. Something urgent should be done before the people are wiped out,” he said.

In the same vein, chairperson of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Northern States, Leah O. Solomon, called on Muslim mothers across the country to come together in unity and cooperate with the wing to launch an expanded campaign against the abduction of school girls by insurgents.

She spoke during a protest march at the second 19 northern states and FCT annual conference of WOWICAN in ECWA, Jos, DCC Women Fellowship Conference camp, Jos East of Plateau State.