The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - Northern CAN condemns, dissociates self from promoters of quit notice
28th June 2017 - Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees
28th June 2017 - Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10
28th June 2017 -  Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison
28th June 2017 - Queen Elizabeth to receive 8% pay rise next year
28th June 2017 - Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies aged 91
28th June 2017 - North Korea calls for execution of ex-South Korea leader 
28th June 2017 - ‘Ebonyi govt. not owing workers’ salaries’
28th June 2017 - Strike: SUG president appeals to FG to take over LAUTECH
28th June 2017 - Aisha Buhari tasks youths on hard work, dedication to service
Home / National / Northern CAN condemns, dissociates self from promoters of quit notice

Northern CAN condemns, dissociates self from promoters of quit notice

— 28th June 2017

…Urges NASS to implement 2014 Confab report

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja, on Wednesday, rose from an emergency meeting held at Catholic social Centre Kaduna to condemned and dissociated itself from quit notice issued to Igbos living in the region by some youth groups.

CAN North noted that equation of the country today has changed from that of 1967, saying no one was ready and willing to sacrifice his/her life for an agenda that is not worth the expense such as that the agitators have contrived.

Reading the communiqué to newsmen, in Kaduna, on Wednesday, Rev. Yakubu Pam and Rev. Joseph John Hayab, Chairman and Public Relations Officers, respectively, condemned in a strong term “the latest display of lack of nationalism by some groups and individuals from some section of this country hiding under the guise of agitation”.

The communiqué read in part: “we recognise the right of groups and individuals to agitate for whatever rights for the growth and progress of their people but also wish to say that any agitation that goes to the extreme with the use of words and violent conduct is wrong and not good for our collective unity and progress as a nation.

“We, therefore, call on the agitators in every part of this country to consider our togetherness more expedient and productive than any sectional interests.

“We also wish to make it clear that we are stakeholders in the region called ‘North’ or ‘Arewa’ and therefore, condemn the hasty and ill-informed display of lack of thoughtfulness by a group  by the name ‘Arewa Youths’ and their sponsors asking Igbo to leave the north of Nigeria with a timeline.

“Let the world know that we disassociate ourselves from this call, and after consultation with Christian youths across the region of northern Nigerian (Arewa) they too, have condemned the pronouncement in the strongest term and disassociate themselves from the so called group. We support Government and all groups that have publicly condemned this act and any other divisive call by any group in this country.

“We are appealing to all the Igbo living and undertaking businesses in the North to keep calm and not be daunted, but instead, should strategise how to expand their businesses and services in the region. They are fellow Nigerian citizens whom we love so dearly and appeal to them to consider the utterances and actions of the so-called ‘Arewa Youths’ as an aberration, and not a Northern collective standpoint in any way.

“The government must also ensure the protection of all Nigerians wherever they choose to live in this great country. In addition, we call on all Nigerians to desist from threatening one another as we should be our brothers’ keepers. Without a doubt, nations are built and sustained by unity, not division”.

They, however, called on government to as a matter of urgency start considering the best ways that will address issues that have led to agitations by revisiting the last National Conference’s Report and get the National Assemblies to begin legislative processes of contentious matters.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Northern CAN condemns, dissociates self from promoters of quit notice

— 28th June 2017

…Urges NASS to implement 2014 Confab report From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja, on Wednesday, rose from an emergency meeting held at Catholic social Centre Kaduna to condemned and dissociated itself from quit notice issued to Igbos living in the region by some youth…

Share

  • Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees

    — 28th June 2017

    About 887 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon on Tuesday arrived in Banki, Borno following a request from the Cameroonian government to Nigeria to facilitate their return. External Relations Officer, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nigeria, Mr Hanson Tamfu, made known in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja. Tamfu said that the request was prompted…

    Share

  • Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10

    — 28th June 2017

    The management of Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos on Wednesday said it had sacked 27 players for performing below the club’s expectations. Benedict Akwuegbu, the club’s Sporting Director, said in Jos, that the club management had in the wake of this gone on to recruit 10 others. He said the move became necessary in order “to…

    Share

  •  Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison

    — 28th June 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe As part of efforts to contribute in the development of the state, a group, the Gombe Renaissance Initiative (GRI), has donated drugs worth thousands of Naira to the state’s Specialists Hospital as well as food items to inmates at the Gombe Main Prison.  President of the GRI, Salisu Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed…

    Share

  • Queen Elizabeth to receive 8% pay rise next year

    — 28th June 2017

    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is to receive an 8-percent “pay rise” next year, worth nearly 7.7 million U.S. dollars, the office of the royal household announced Tuesday. The rise, equating to almost 150,000 U.S. dollars a week, comes after profits from the Crown estates rose by more than 30 million U.S. dollars. The taxpayer-funded Sovereign…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share