The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency
9th July 2018 - Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired
9th July 2018 - Activist’s murder: CDHR demands prosecution of killer cops
9th July 2018 - 2019: We’re not in any coalition, say DPP, APDA
9th July 2018 - Ex-Rep. blames NASS for killings in Nigeria
9th July 2018 - FG holds stakeholders summit on tankers crashes Monday
9th July 2018 - Gunmen kidnap 2 brothers in Ondo, demand N15m ransom
9th July 2018 - APC inaugurates pro-Buhari campaign volunteers for 186 LGs in North West
9th July 2018 - Insecurity: Osinbajo charges state Attorneys-General to clampdown on criminals
9th July 2018 - Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
Home / Cover / National / North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency
LAWMAKERS

North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency

— 9th July 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Lawmakers from the North West geo-political zone of the country, on Sunday, in Kaduna State, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidency.

The lawmakers from both national and state levels converged in Kaduna for the inauguration of the North West Young Serving Parliamentarians in support of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 local government coordinators in the zone.

The serving lawmakers who attended the event included Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by Senate Committee Chairman on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, Sen. Jibril Barau (Kano), Sen. Adamu Aliero and the Chief Whip of the House of representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Samaila Sulaiman, a member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali and Speaker Katsina House of Assembly.

 

Other attendees were Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, represented by his Deputy, Barnabas Bala Yusuf, President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Sumaila Kawu and a former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi.

According to the lawmakers, since the emergence of President Buhari in the saddle of the country, Nigeria had witness relative peace, adding that it was only ideal to allow the president to continue in office till 2023.

They urged youths in the zone, and by extension, Nigeria, to assiduously work towards the  re-election of President Buhari, noting that with Buhari, their  future was assured.

A member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State, Samaila Sulaiman, at the event, noted that to allow President Buhari return as President would be the best option for the country.

“We believe the programmes of President Buhari is youths-driven. We believe that having Buhari and Osinbajo return for another four tern will be the best option to Nigeria,” he said.

Chief Whip of the House of Representative, said the lawmakers were solidly behind the President for the 2019 presidency.

Doguwa said, “We have to garner support for the President. We in the Northwest zone needs to set the pace .

“These are serving parliamentarians from the state and the national levels. We feel the President is the right person to continue for him to agree to re-contest. We need  to support him.

“He has initiated some policies that has set Nigeria on the right path. We will continue to provide the required support to make him succeed.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAWMAKERS

North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency

— 9th July 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna Lawmakers from the North West geo-political zone of the country, on Sunday, in Kaduna State, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidency. The lawmakers from both national and state levels converged in Kaduna for the inauguration of the North West Young Serving Parliamentarians in support of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 local government coordinators…

  • WITNESS

    Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired

    — 9th July 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A prosecution witness, Rotimi Olubeko, has revealed how a landed property belonging to a dead woman,  late Mrs. Francisca Awolaja, was sold to him  without the consent of the deceased’s family,. Olubeko,  a Procurement General Manager with Oil and Gas firm, ExxonMobil, made this known while testifying before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the…

  • CDHR

    Activist’s murder: CDHR demands prosecution of killer cops

    — 9th July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Members of the Delta state branch of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) have vowed not to rest until the policemen who allegedly murdered one of its own, Comrade Christian Njoku, were brought to justice. The body has therefore urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and the…

  • COALITION

    2019: We’re not in any coalition, say DPP, APDA

    — 9th July 2018

    NAN The Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) and the Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA), on Sunday, denied being in coalition with any political party or group, ahead of 2019 elections. National Chairmen of both political parties told NAN separately, in Abuja, that they were not part of coalition and urged members of the parties and the…

  • NASS

    Ex-Rep. blames NASS for killings in Nigeria

    — 9th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja ‎A former member of the House of Representatives,  Hon. Bassey Etim, has blamed the National Assembly for the incessant killings in the country. The former senatorial aspirant  for Akwa Ibom North East, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it was wrong for Nigerians to ‎place the blame solely…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share