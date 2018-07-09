North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Lawmakers from the North West geo-political zone of the country, on Sunday, in Kaduna State, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidency.

The lawmakers from both national and state levels converged in Kaduna for the inauguration of the North West Young Serving Parliamentarians in support of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 local government coordinators in the zone.

The serving lawmakers who attended the event included Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by Senate Committee Chairman on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, Sen. Jibril Barau (Kano), Sen. Adamu Aliero and the Chief Whip of the House of representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Samaila Sulaiman, a member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali and Speaker Katsina House of Assembly.

Other attendees were Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, represented by his Deputy, Barnabas Bala Yusuf, President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Sumaila Kawu and a former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi.

According to the lawmakers, since the emergence of President Buhari in the saddle of the country, Nigeria had witness relative peace, adding that it was only ideal to allow the president to continue in office till 2023.

They urged youths in the zone, and by extension, Nigeria, to assiduously work towards the re-election of President Buhari, noting that with Buhari, their future was assured.

A member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State, Samaila Sulaiman, at the event, noted that to allow President Buhari return as President would be the best option for the country.

“We believe the programmes of President Buhari is youths-driven. We believe that having Buhari and Osinbajo return for another four tern will be the best option to Nigeria,” he said.

Chief Whip of the House of Representative, said the lawmakers were solidly behind the President for the 2019 presidency.

Doguwa said, “We have to garner support for the President. We in the Northwest zone needs to set the pace .

“These are serving parliamentarians from the state and the national levels. We feel the President is the right person to continue for him to agree to re-contest. We need to support him.

“He has initiated some policies that has set Nigeria on the right path. We will continue to provide the required support to make him succeed.”