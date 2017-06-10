The Sun News
Latest
10th June 2017 - DIRTY FIGHT
10th June 2017 - Jubilation in Benin as Appeal Court upholds Obaseki’s election
10th June 2017 - Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa youths
10th June 2017 - Group petitions IGP, DSS over T.A. Orji, son’s threat to opposition in Abia
10th June 2017 - Quit order: Igbo ready to leave North – IPOB
10th June 2017 - Let separation be bloodless – Ikedife
10th June 2017 - Soldier sentenced to death for allegedly killing Boko Haram suspect
10th June 2017 - Nigeria won’t break up –US don
10th June 2017 - North splits over Igbo
10th June 2017 - 36 states, FCT share N516.38bn Paris Club refund
Home / Cover / National / North splits over Igbo

North splits over Igbo

— 10th June 2017
  • Northern Elders: You must go
  • ACF, Middle Belt: Don’t go

By VINCENT KALU, Lagos, NOAH EBIJE, Kaduna and ABDULLAHI HASSAN, Zaria

The North appears divided over the October 1 quit notice served Igbo in the region as the Northern Elders Forum expressed support for the decision of the youths even as they slammed governors of the region for condemning the youths.

Spokesman of the Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi in an interview with Saturday Sun, described the ultimatum given to Igbo to leave the North, by a coalition of Northern Youths as right and an exercise of their freedom of expression.

According to him, “Our  youths are getting tired with recurrent insult of Southern groups which include molestation and killings of Northerners in Southern communities especially by Igbo.

“The southerners are always accusing and insulting  our leaders  in the  North, sometimes killing our people, if our youths try to react, some Northern leaders would suppress them or even blame them against the southerners.

“If Biafrans are not happy with the federal structure of Nigeria and they want to cut-off, what is wrong if our boys react? That is what I have been saying long ago, anybody who feels he does not want to be part of Nigeria,  could come for  dialogue, so there is nothing wrong with the action of the Arewa youths’’

Taking a swipe at Northern governors for condemning the decision of the youths, the former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University said, “ I read in the news paper that  Northern governors are accusing our boys , the governors’ statement  is baseless  and they  said  the youths have no right to speak for the North. The governors’ statement is baseless and absolutely wrong.

“The governors should remember that  they are representing people, not the region,  so every person has a right to speak for himself or group he represents, after all  the youths are Northerners  like them.’’

He stated further, “The governors should know that we have never heard their statement condemning threats against Northerners by Biafrans , or the attitude of their southern governors  on Northern communities in the South.

“ When Nnamdi Kanu was  released  from  prison , more than  hundred cars escorted him to his residence, with  his leaders supporting his actions , but Northern governors  have never  talked about it. This is Kanu who is agitating for disintegration but is receiving colourful treatment , more than our boys who just ask Igbo to leave the North for Biafra republic’’.

He wondered why “Northern governors should order the arrest  of Arewa youths  over their rights. It’s ok, let the governors arrest them, and get satisfied’’.

He said the Forum believes that the only way “we can ensure peace in  the nation is by telling  ourselves the truth and act on the truth.”

Some other leaders of the region however appear determined to douse the tension created by the coalition of youth groups and as such, they are now pleading with the Igbo, to ignore the go-home order issued on Wednesday by the Arewa youths.

Speaking with Saturday Sun on the latest move by some Northern leaders to calm the tension, foremost pro-North socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) condemned the statement credited to Arewa youths asking the Igbo to vacate the North.

General Secretary of ACF, Mr. Anthony Sani said the north will not allow Igbo to go in the face of recent threat. The ACF scribe said “this is because it is unconstitutional to force one group of people out of a place that everybody is bounded by the law.

“The North is opposed to the ultimatum because it is unconstitutional. What is more, the ultimatum is capable of breaching peaceful coexistence. While it may be true that no group is indispensable, we believe that certain benefits of our togetherness are more than the uncertain gains of split. We do not want our temporary challenges which are not beyond redemption to redefine our common destiny and set our national agenda”

On its part, the Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF), is offering to accommodate all Igbo residing in the north should Arewa youths make good their threat.

President, MBYF, Emma Zopmal  in a reaction said Middle Belt has been  home for Ndigbo, South-South and the South-West without any form of discrimination against anyone, adding  that the region had accommodated every Nigerian for centuries.

In the same vein, Second Republic Minister, and Deputy Leader of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Paul Unongo,  said the position of NEF is clear and even more properly expressed than that of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

According to him, “This country went to war and killed about two to three million of its citizens to create a nation of all the tribes, and no single child has anything guaranteed to his or her other than the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Igbo are free and very very free and shall remain free to stay in any part of Nigeria according to their wish, and nobody is driving them away.

“They and people of the North fought a civil war to stay together. I think the children of these people are expressing disappointments that have not been possible to find the best way they can live together. That is the challenge of the youth.

“It is not the youth to come and tell us that we are stupid. We are in one country, those who are industrious can benefit from their industries being put to bear according to the development of Nigeria.

“It was unfortunate that some young men came out and made some irresponsible statements, claiming that they were the youth of the North, when they don’t represent anybody; they don’t represent the youth of the North.

“So, that statement ought to have been ignored, but because Nigeria is a very funny country, where people make something out of nothing.”



Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DIRTY FIGHT

— 10th June 2017

Osun monarch, prominent chief strip each other naked By YINKA OLUDAYISI FABOWALE The video clip went viral on the social media last week. It had all the trappings of an epic Yoruba movie. It showed a horsetail-whisking royal personage amid a crowd of townsfolk drumming, singing hailing and chanting slogans. But, the cause of the…

Share

  • Jubilation in Benin as Appeal Court upholds Obaseki’s election

    — 10th June 2017

    From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin    There was jubilation in Benin City as the Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the judgment of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed Governor Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the September 28, 2016 governorship election in the state. The…

    Share

  • Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa youths

    — 10th June 2017

    The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), on Friday expressed support to the call by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups for Igbos to leave the region within three months. The forum expressed “disappointment” with the Northern Governors’ Forum for disowning the youth groups. Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the NEF spokesperson told newsmen in Zaria on Friday, that…

    Share

  • Group petitions IGP, DSS over T.A. Orji, son’s threat to opposition in Abia

    — 10th June 2017

    A group, Concerned Abians for Justice, has called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of Department of State Services, not to sweep under the carpet, threats made by a group called, Ochendo Youth Foundation, to deal with any politician in the state who called for the prosecution of former governor, T.A….

    Share

  • Quit order: Igbo ready to leave North – IPOB

    — 10th June 2017

      Lalong, Aka Ikenga react From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba, and Gyang Bere, Jos   The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed appreciation to Northern youths for the quit notice given Igbo in the region, saying that the move would only help to hasten the actualization of Biafra. A Coalition of Northern Youths had in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share