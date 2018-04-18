The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - North, South Korea agree to broadcast live parts of April 27 summit
18th April 2018 - BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace
18th April 2018 - Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs
18th April 2018 - ‘Act of Treason’: Omo-Agege behind Senate mace incident
18th April 2018 - Open defecation: Carter Centre calls for effective policy against practice
18th April 2018 - Dankwambo decries high cases of child rape in Gombe
18th April 2018 - OAU Teaching Hospital union declares indefinite strike
18th April 2018 - Vice President Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC
18th April 2018 - Iran will make or buy any weapon it needs – President Rouhani
18th April 2018 - Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted
Home / World News / North, South Korea agree to broadcast live parts of April 27 summit
north south korea SUMMIT

North, South Korea agree to broadcast live parts of April 27 summit

— 18th April 2018

Reuters/NAN

South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday that North and South Korea had agreed to broadcast live parts of next week’s inter-Korean summit, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The agreement came in so-called working-level talks between the two sides, being help to prepare for the April 27 summit, at which details such as security and press coverage are being discussed.

South Korea said it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a peace agreement, as U.S. officials confirmed an unprecedented top-level meeting with the North Korean leader.

U.S. Secretary of State nominee and CIA Director Mike Pompeo became the most senior U.S. official known to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he visited Pyongyang at the end of March to discuss a planned summit with President Donald Trump.

Pompeo’s visit provided the strongest sign yet about Trump’s willingness to become the first serving U.S. president ever to meet a North Korean leader.

At the same time, old rivals North Korea and South Korea are preparing for their own summit, between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, on April 27, with a bid to formally end the 1950 to 1953 Korean War a major factor in talks.

“As one of the plans, we are looking at a possibility of shifting the Korean peninsula’s armistice to a peace regime,” a high-ranking South Korean presidential official told reporters when asked about the North-South summit.

“But that’s not a matter than can be resolved between the two Koreas alone. It requires close consultations with other concerned nations, as well as North Korea,” the official said.

South Korea and a U.S.-led U.N. force are technically still at war with North Korea after the Korean War ended with a truce, not a peace treaty. The U.S.-led UN Command, Chinese forces and North Korea signed the 1953 armistice, to which South Korea is not a party.

“I do not know if any joint statement to be reached at the inter-Korean summit would include wording about ending the war, but we certainly hope to be able to include an agreement to end hostile acts between the South and North,” the official said.

Such discussions between the two Koreas, and between North Korea and the U. S., would have been unthinkable at the end of last year, after months of escalating tension, and fear of war, over the North’s nuclear and missile programmes.

But then Kim declared in a New Year’s speech his country was “a peace-loving and responsible nuclear power” and called for lower military tension and improved ties with the South.

He also said he was considering sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February, a visit that began a succession of steps to improve ties.

Pompeo’s visit to the North was arranged by South Korean intelligence chief Suh Hoon with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong Chol, and was intended to assess whether Kim was prepared to hold serious talks, a U.S. official said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OMO AGEGE ARRESTED

BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace

— 18th April 2018

Daily Sun has learnt that the man behind the early morning incident at the Nigerian Senate where the mace of the Red Chamber was stolen in a daring attack by hoodlums, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested by authorities. Omo-Agege, an APC senator representing Delta West, had earlier been suspended by the Senate on Thursday, April…

  • Senate SESSION Mace Omo-Agege

    ‘Act of Treason’: Omo-Agege behind Senate mace incident

    — 18th April 2018

    Following an early morning incident in which unidentified men described as ‘hoodlums’, led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, broke into and forcefully removed the symbol of authority of the legislature, the mace, the Nigerian Senate has responded to the events surrounding the attack with a brief statement. The Senate, after a brief period of commotion, resumed session…

  • OPEN DEFECATION

    Open defecation: Carter Centre calls for effective policy against practice

    — 18th April 2018

    NAN The Carter Centre for Neglected Tropical Disease Programme for Plateau and Nasarawa has called for an effective policy of prohibiting open defecation toward eradicating schistosomiasis. Dr Abel Eigege, the Director of the centre, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos that schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzias, is an infectious disease…

  • DANKWAMBO decries high cases of child rape in Gombe

    Dankwambo decries high cases of child rape in Gombe

    — 18th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has decried the high prevalence of child rape in the northeastern Nigerian state, stating that more than two cases of rape are being reported daily. Dankwambo disclosed this when he had in audience the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Barrister Sa’adatu Bome…

  • Dr Obinna Ogbonna addressing OAU hospital UNION

    OAU Teaching Hospital union declares indefinite strike

    — 18th April 2018

    Health activities paralysed Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Chapter have declared an indefinite nationwide strike in protest of the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands. Among their demands are the upward adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share