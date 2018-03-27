The Sun News
27th March 2018 - North Korean president visits China
27th March 2018 - Sex scandal: US porn actress alleges threat of harm
27th March 2018 - How US rate hike plunges Nigerian markets
27th March 2018 - Union Bank boss, others tutor students on financial literacy
27th March 2018 - Lagos CIBN urges FG to open up critical sectors for investment
27th March 2018 - Buhari: Season of blunders and political point-scoring
27th March 2018 - Switzerland: Buhari signs MoU on return of illegal assets
27th March 2018 - Super Falcons get 40,000 Euros for France friendly
27th March 2018 - CAF, NFF celebrate Taribo West @ 44
North Korean president visits China

North Korean president visits China

— 27th March 2018

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has visited China, Bloomberg reported yesterday citing three unnamed sources, in what would be his first known overseas trip since taking power in 2011 and ahead of a potential summit with United States President Donald Trump.

Details of his visit including its purpose and itinerary were not yet known, Bloomberg said. Japanese media reported earlier yesterday that a high-ranking Pyongyang official appeared to have arrived by train in Beijing.

Kyodo, citing sources close to the matter, said the visit of the official was intended to improve ties between Beijing and Pyongyang that have been frayed by North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and China’s backing of tough sanctions against North Korea at the United Nations Security Council.

The visit could not immediately be confirmed officially. Footage from Nippon News Network, owned by Nippon TV, showed what an announcer described as a green train carriage with yellow horizontal lines, part of a 21-car train, similar to the kind that Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il, rode when he visited Beijing in 2011.

Beijing has traditionally been the closest ally of secretive and isolated North Korea. But Kim is due to hold summit meetings separately with China’s rivals, South Korea and the United States.

Asked earlier at a daily news briefing about reports of an important North Korean visitor arriving at the Chinese border city of Dandong, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was unaware of the situation.

North Korean embassy in Beijing reportedly kept mum over the visit.

“The government is closely communicating with relevant countries and monitoring the situation,” South Korea’s presidential Blue House said in a statement via a messaging app earlier yesterday.

