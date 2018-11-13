North Korea is operating at least 13 undeclared bases to hide mobile, nuclear-capable missiles, a new study released yesterday has found, raising fresh doubts over United States President Donald Trump’s signature foreign policy initiative.

Trump has hailed his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as having opened the way to denuclearization of the divided peninsula, defusing tensions that less than a year ago brought the two countries to the brink of conflict.

Since the summit in Singapore, North Korea has forgone nuclear and missile tests, dismantled a missile test site and promised to also break up the country’s main nuclear complex. But researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington said they have located 13 missile operating bases that have not been declared by the government, and that there may be as many as 20.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been scheduled to meet in New York last week Kim’s right hand man, Kim Yong Chol, to discuss denuclearization efforts and prepare for a possible second summit, according to the State Department.

But on Thursday, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said North Korea postponed the meeting “because they weren’t ready.” The United States, meanwhile, has delayed approval of several requests for exemptions to UN sanctions to deliver tractors, spare parts and other humanitarian relief supplies to North Korea, according to documents seen last week by AFP.

“It’s not like these bases have been frozen,” Victor Cha, who leads CSIS’s North Korea program, told The New York Times, which first reported on the study. “Work is continuing. What everybody is worried about is that Trump is going to accept a bad deal, they give us a single test site and dismantle a few other things, and in return they get a peace agreement.”

Cha had been in line for appointment as US ambassador to South Korea, but was dropped because of disagreement with the Trump administration’s approach. While US sanctions on North Korea remain in place, enforcement by traditional trading partners China and Russia has relaxed since the summit, US officials have acknowledged.

The bases, which are scattered across the country, are located in underground facilities tunneled in narrow mountain valleys, according to the researchers. They are designed so that mobile missile launchers can quickly exit the underground facilities and move to previously prepared launch sites.

