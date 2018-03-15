The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Vice President contracts media coverage of daughter’s wedding to private firm
15th March 2018 - Osinbajo chairs Boundary Commission board, as FG inaugurates three boards Tuesday
15th March 2018 - Would a younger President make a positive difference in Nigeria?
15th March 2018 - Governor Bello donates N5 million to family of slain soldier
15th March 2018 - Jonathan’s bribe would’ve landed me in prison – Dalung
15th March 2018 - Gov. Bello’s double registration case not over, says INEC
15th March 2018 - We’ve 1.1 trillion request data for erosion, flood control – Presidency
15th March 2018 - Ojukwu varsity gets new VC
15th March 2018 - Plateau killings: I can’t sleep until my people are secure, says Lalong
15th March 2018 - Senate moves to thwart intellectual property theft
Home / National / North Korea hails Nigeria over handling of Boko Haram

North Korea hails Nigeria over handling of Boko Haram

— 15th March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has commended the Federal Government for its tackling of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

Outgoing Ambassador of the DPRK, Mr. Jong Yong Chol, gave the commendation in Abuja during his farewell visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The envoy thanked the Federal Government for the consolidation and development of friendly and cooperative relations between North Korea and Nigeria.

Chol said both Nigeria and North Korea have special regulations because the two countries have good cooperation in the international arena, most importantly in the United Nations.

Chol urged the Federal Government that, like in the past, the government should show full concern for the development of the future relations of both countries.

The DPRK ambassador further emphasised the countries special relations by pointing out that Nigeria has the only embassy in North Korea representing the African continent.

“Representing the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, I will like to extend the warm congratulations about the success you have taken in the struggle against Boko Haram and also in the effort for the building of the country by the Nigerian Government, people and Army. I will like to extend our support on this,” Chol said.

Chol further extended the support of the DPRK to Nigeria in its role in the formation of the United Nations systems and wished Nigeria a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council in the near future.

The DPRK envoy also said he was convinced that the Nigerian Government and people will continue to support the efforts of the Korean people for the improvement of the North-South relations and for ensuring the peace and security in the northeast region.

Responding, Onyeama thanked Chol for the efforts he made in promoting relations between Nigeria and North Korea.

While saying that Nigeria looked forward to maintaining good relations with North Korea, Onyeama further said Nigeria is very happy that North Korea will do everything possible to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“We are very happy that you, on your side, will do everything possible to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula. This is very, very important for the whole world that there must be peace there.

“I think it is very important that on your side, you do everything possible and you will be happy to support any process that will lead to lessening of tensions and that there is peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Onyeama said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Vice President contracts media coverage of daughter’s wedding to private firm

— 15th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has contracted out media coverage of the marriage of his eldest daughter Damilola. Accredited journalists to State House were bared from coming close to the venue of the reception, the State House Conference Center (old Banquet Hall). They were told that the Osinbajos and the groom’s family had…

  • Osinbajo chairs Boundary Commission board, as FG inaugurates three boards Tuesday

    — 15th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government will on Tuesday, March 20, inaugurate three boards of agencies under the office of the Vice President. The agencies are National Boundary Commission, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Border Communities Development Agency, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to…

  • Governor Bello donates N5 million to family of slain soldier

    — 15th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Tuesday gave of N5 million as compensation to the family of late Corporal Mamman Lazarus who lost his life in a gun battle with kidnappers in the state a fortnight ago. Addressing a delegation of the Army led by the Major General Felix Agugo of the…

  • Jonathan’s bribe would’ve landed me in prison – Dalung

    — 15th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, has revealed that rejecting a tempting bribe former President Gooluck Jonathan offered him at the State House in 2014 saved him from incarceration at the Kuje Medium Prison. Dalung made the disclosure at a workshop organized by the Citizenship and Leadership Training Center…

  • Gov. Bello’s double registration case not over, says INEC

    — 15th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said it decided to issue Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State the controversial temporary voter’s card because the commission did not want  to infringe on his fundamental human rights. Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Akpa, while fielding questions from newsmen at a…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share