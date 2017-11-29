North East: Senate may summon Service Chiefs

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate has said it may summon the country’s Service Chiefs, to brief lawmakers in a closed-door session, over the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the north eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, moved the motion, yesterday, when the Senate reconvened at plenary.

Ndume said something urgent needed to be done about Boko Haram’s resurgence in the zone.

The lawmaker informed the chamber the three states have come under serious attacks from insurgents and that if something is not done, the gains recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, could be eroded.

“If we need to invite the security chiefs to brief the Senate in a closed-door session, I will formally move a motion at our next sitting,” Ndume said.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at plenary, ruled that the issue will be discussed at another legislative day, where a final decision will be taken.

“Distinguished colleagues, this is an important issue and we need to take a position on this. If it is the wish of this Senate that we discuss and take a position on this issue, may I suggest that the sponsor brings a proper motion at our next legislative day,” Ekweremadu said.

Boko Haram terrorists recently carried out major attacks in Adamawa and Borno States. Last week, a mosque was attacked in Adamawa and scores of people were killed. In Borno, some soldiers were killed in an ambush, last week, while communities and villages have also come under heavy attacks from the terrorists.