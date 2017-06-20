North, East dialogue: Ignore MASSOB, IPOB, others at your peril, FG told

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Tuesday, berated the Special Adviser to the Acting President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, for describing leaders of pro-Biafra agitator groups, including Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, as not being important and useful in the Federal Government’s parley with Igbo leaders.

Describing Ojudu’s comments as ‘unguided’, MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said that the Nigerian government would be ignoring the agitators at her detriment.

He challenged the Federal Government to continue to ignore leaders of pro-Biafra agitation groups and see who the real leaders who command the honour and respect of the people were.

He said, “Since the Federal Government feels and believes that IPOB, MASSOB and other Pro-Biafra agitators are not necessary and can’t be recognised as stakeholders in the affairs of Ndigbo and Nigeria in general, also since they prefer in dealing and engaging the self acclaimed political leaders, some traditional and religious leaders from Igbo land whom they described as Igbo leaders of thought in dealing with the current tempo /overwhelming consciousness of Biafra, the international uproar and sympathy on Biafra and the peoples constant agitation for Biafra, we shall further prove to them (Federal Government) that their so-called preferred allies and errand boys are not actually in charge of Igbo land.

“We shall further prove and will continue to showcase our acceptability and confidential trust bestowed on IPOB and MASSOB leadership by the people of Biafra. We shall continue to tell Ndigbo to ignore the federal and state governments with our non violence civil disobedience, sit- a-home protest and boycotting of government affairs in Biafra land.”

Madu stressed that it was an affront to the reality of their abilities and capabilities in the affairs of Ndigbo for the Federal Government to say that leaders of Biafra agitator groups mostly Nnamdi Kanu were not important.

“The Presidency should know that their preferred allies and errand boys could not stop the recent sit at home exercise in commemorating the golden jubilee of Biafra declaration anniversary by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. They should also know that whoever controls the masses without money, intimidation, subjections or by forceful order is the true and acceptable leader that is divinely enthroned. None of your Igbo allies and errand boys will ever control the people.

“MASSOB sees all the attempts of stabilizing and dousing the tempo and consciousness of Biafra with series of inconsequential meetings and engagements by the Acting Nigeria President, Osibanjo as trending on a dangerous impossible task that can never be actualised because his brother, President Olusegun Obasanjo tried but could not subject spiritual consciousness of Biafra, late President Yar Adua also could not stop the Biafra move, even President Goodluck Jonathan who was widely believed that he is related to Ndigbo also could not pacify the spirit of Biafra.

“Even the current President Buhari who primitively fought against the emergence of Biafra with Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic/ tribal sentiments and pathological hatred against the people of Biafra can now tell the story better.

“MASSOB advice the Acting Nigeria President to concentrate much on the most possible means of avoiding the dangerous plan of Hausa Fulani people (Arewa) on stopping his government through the military and other national security services predominantly headed by the Hausa Fulani.

“Although MASSOB have respect and regard for Igbo governors, we openly disagree with them on some certain moves that are against the general interest of our people. MASSOB condemn the attitude of Engr Dave Umahi and Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governors of Ebonyi and Enugu States respectively for wearing Hausa Fulani traditional attires during the Igbo governors meeting with Osibanjo. How can an Igbo governor wore an Hausa Fulani traditional attire in a national engagement? Any Igbo leader irrespective of his position or personality who wears Hausa Fulani or any other tribe’s traditional attires in a national engagement or meeting is not an Igbo man and also not representing Ndigbo.

“Have you ever seen any Hausa or Fulani even Yoruba governor or their other leaders wearing an Igbo traditional attires? It is an abomination to them. Some of the basic trends or representations of an ethnic nationality are traditional attires, indigenous language and cultural attributes. It is very shameful that some Igbo governors, senators and other self acclaimed leaders have abandoned our Igbo pride of cultural traditional displays.”