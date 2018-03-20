The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - North can’t continue to be on “negative side” – Arewa Forum
20th March 2018 - Kano DISCO installs new transformers in communities
20th March 2018 - Why Niger Delta is underdeveloped, by PANDLEAF
20th March 2018 - Wike woos European investors to Rivers
20th March 2018 - No LG autonomy, no elections in 2019, NULGE threatens
20th March 2018 - Leadership crisis rocks Enugu Youth Group
20th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Putin on re-election
20th March 2018 - Taraba Police arrest 13-man robbery syndicate
20th March 2018 - Why we enacted procurement law, by Okowa
20th March 2018 - Prince Harry, Markle choose wedding cake
Home / National / North can’t continue to be on “negative side” – Arewa Forum

North can’t continue to be on “negative side” – Arewa Forum

— 20th March 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern special interest group Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday said the region could not continue to be on the “negative side”, with regards to major crises from terror to abductions.

This follows its call to the Buhari administration to end the spate of killings and kidnapping of women and children in the troubled region.

Chairman of ACF and a former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie, stated this when the leadership of the foremost northern women socio-cultural organisation Jam’iyya Matan Arewa (JMA) visited the Forum’s National Working Committee (NWC) to discuss how to protect women and children in the region from incessant attacks.

According to Coomassie, Nigeria cannot survive without the North, hence, the need for leaders from the region to put their heads together to save it from activities that puts it in a negative light.

“We all know that without the North, Nigeria can never survive. We still stand by it. But now is the time to walk the talk in the interest of our people,” the northern leader said.

“Chibok Girls are still missing. Now it has gone to Dapchi in Yobe State. What happened,” he asked. “Are we always going to be the victims? Boko Haram, see what they did to the Northeast. They have spread over to the North Central and even to the southern part of the country.

“Should we continue to be on the negative side? No. We are leaders in our own right and we must exercise this responsibility for our people,” he stated.

He continued that “whenever there is crisis, women and children are always the major victims. Enough is enough. We are proud that you have come forward to meet us to discuss this issue.

Earlier, Chairperson of JMA, Aishatu Pamela Sadauki, who was represented by Hajiya Aliko Muhammed, said the visit to ACFNWC was significant in order to plead the course of women and children, especially in Northern Nigeria.

In Northern Nigeria, three major socio-cultural groups shape and amplify interests of the region – ACF, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) and JMA, comprising wives of major northerners.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

North can’t continue to be on “negative side” – Arewa Forum

— 20th March 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna Northern special interest group Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday said the region could not continue to be on the “negative side”, with regards to major crises from terror to abductions. This follows its call to the Buhari administration to end the spate of killings and kidnapping of women and children in…

  • Kano DISCO installs new transformers in communities

    — 20th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano Electricity Distribution Plc. (KEDCO) has energised new distribution transformers in four rural communities in Kano State, aimed to boost socio-economic activities in the areas.  In a statement, spokesman by KEDCO , Mohammed Kandi, said the installation of the new transformers was aimed at raising the standard of living in the…

  • Why Niger Delta is underdeveloped, by PANDLEAF

    — 20th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Niger Delta youths have offered reasons for the endemic poverty and underdevelopment in the region blaming it on perennial leadership failure. According to them, the Niger Delta region has remained poor and underdeveloped despite trillions of Naira appropriated and expended by the Federal and state governments as well as other intervention policies…

  • Wike woos European investors to Rivers

    — 20th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says administration has implemented sound economic policies and programmes  that have made the state the investment destination of Nigeria. Governor Wike spoke, on Tuesday, during a special investment programme organised for the state by the Financial Times tagged: “Invest in Rivers State ” at their…

  • No LG autonomy, no elections in 2019, NULGE threatens

    — 20th March 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has declared that there would be no general elections in the country, in 2019, should the long-agitated local government autonomy not granted. Rising from its one-day emergency meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the tripartite of NULGE, Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs) and Non-Governmental…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share