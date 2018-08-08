Normalcy returns to Benue Assembly as security personnel vacate premises

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After almost two weeks of siege, security operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) have vacated the Benue State House of Assembly as normalcy has now returned to the premises.

Recall that security operatives took over the Assembly following a fracas among lawmakers which left the House factionalised into two camps of eight and 22, respectively.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba, who confirmed the development to newsmen, on Wednesday, during an inspection of the Assembly complex, disclosed that lawmakers and staff of the Assembly now have free access to their offices to carry out their official duties.

Uba’s words, “I am happy to announce to you that the assembly complex is opened. The security operatives have vacated the complex.

“This confirms that no matter the struggle, democracy is still thriving in this country.

READ ALSO: 2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group



Uba thanked Nigerians for their support and solidarity against the siege in the Benue State House of Assembly, which, he noted, also occurred at the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

He assured that with the new development, Members would reconvene on the new adjournment date to carry out their constitutional responsibilities of making legislation for the good governance of the state.