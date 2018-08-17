Normalcy returns in Anambra as IPMAN calls off strike

– The Sun News
Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano who led government’s delegation to the negotiations with IPMAN, noted that the action lasted for only 24 hours

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Normalcy has returned to Anambra State following call off of the strike embarked upon by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The strike, which was called off on Wednesday night was embarked upon to protest recent demolition of some fuel stations in the state.

Daily Sun gathered yesterday that the swift intervention of the state government made the strike to last for only 24 hours.

Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano, Primus Odili, who led government’s delegation to the negotiations with IPMAN, noted that the action lasted for only 24 hours because, like the state government, the petroleum marketers were conscious of the hardship continued strike could inflict on the people.

He noted that the petroleum marketers were protesting against possible further removal of their businesses, from what the government called dangerous locations because of their proximity to residential buildings and offices.

READ ALSO: DPR moves to withdraw licence from petroleum marketers 

Commissioner for Public Utilities, Obi Nwankwo, who participated in the meeting said every outstanding issue would be resolved in the next three weeks, as agreed with the IPMAN leadership.

The outstanding issues, according to him, were compensation to owners of the demolished stations and finding new locations for their businesses.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, said the issues would have long been resolved if the marketers “had accepted Governor Obiano’s offer to pay compensation and relocate them when the governor made the offer months ago.

On the claim by the Anambra IPMAN that its members obtained approval from appropriate government agencies to locate their petrol stations close to homes, offices and industries, Adinuba admitted that a number of government employees over the decades abused their office mostly for private and immediate gains and sometimes owing to gross incompetence and laziness.

“But anytime such abuse is discovered and it threatens life gravely, the right thing has to be done. The primary duty of every government is the protection of its citizens, and not to pander to the sentiments of a few privileged business persons.”

