Normalcy returns in Anambra as IPMAN calls off strike

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Normalcy has returned to Anambra State following call off of the strike embarked upon by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The strike, which was called off on Wednesday night was embarked upon to protest recent demolition of some fuel stations in the state.

Daily Sun gathered yesterday that the swift intervention of the state government made the strike to last for only 24 hours.

Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano, Primus Odili, who led government’s delegation to the negotiations with IPMAN, noted that the action lasted for only 24 hours because, like the state government, the petroleum marketers were conscious of the hardship continued strike could inflict on the people.