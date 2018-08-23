Nonpayment of pension: What is the death toll in Nigeria? (2)

Since the first statutory pension law, the Pension Ordinance of 1951, the Nigerian pension structure has undergone historical developments to this day.

Nevertheless, it was considered that Defined Benefit Scheme was fraught with corruption and embezzlement. Thus, the enactment of the 2004 Pension Reform Act (PRA) was aimed at replacing the Defined Benefit Scheme with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) where employees and employers will contribute a certain percentage toward employees’ retirement. Consequently, the Pension Reform Act was amended in 2014 to strengthen the retirement system— the Retirement Savings Account where the contributions of both the employers and employees are held in the CPS, as wells as to establish uniform standards for “the administration and payments of retirement benefits.” The provision in Section 1 (c) of the Act states that the amendment is to “ensure that every person who worked in either the Public Service of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory, States and Local Governments or the Private Sector receives his retirement benefits as and when due.”

Notwithstanding all the efforts to improve the retirement system, the pension funds are always drained empty by scrupulous individuals. An online piece in THISDAY on April 1, 2017, entitled “Urgency of Bailout for FG Pensioners Gains Momentum,” illuminated the already known albatross in a corruption- riddled environment. It said, “The challenge of the old scheme is the failure of successive federal administrations since 2004 to clear Federal Government’s (FG) liabilities to pensioners. This was due largely to poor funding and corruption. To address this, the PRA 2014 properly established the Pension Transitional Arrangement Department (PTAD) to cut off corrupt third parties, thus making it possible for DBS pensioners to get their benefits paid directly into their personal accounts.” Again, despite the similarities the American and Nigerian pension systems, the differences are strikingly alarming. The major difference between American pension plans and the Nigeria’s is the value Americans place on human life is greater. Americans want one of their vulnerable groups to live a decent life in their old age. Another difference is that the pension funds and their management are protected from embezzlement. The pension system is devoid of corruption because the structures and the institutions are highly standardized. Yes, despite all the pension reforms by the Nigerian government, the pension is still plagued with widespread corruption. The culture of corruption is endemic in the fabric of the society to perpetuate brazen embezzlement. As a result, people can embezzle pension funds at a glaring view of the public without fear of any consequence. In America, there is rule of law and no one is above the law, including the President of the United States.

