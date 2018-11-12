Fred Itua, Abuja

Strong indications have emerged that the non-passage of the 2018 budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has grounded both capital and statutory activities of the administration.

The Daily Sun learnt that the November 2018 staff salaries were in indeterminate state, as the administration has exhausted its 2017 statutory budget.

This indication was contained in a press statement issued by a civil society organisation under the aegis of Good Governance Initiative.

The organisation revealed that the FCT Administration has exhausted its 2017 statutory budget.

Coordinator of the group, Olumide Olademije, also stated in the statement that ongoing capital projects are in a standstill owing to passage of the 2018 budget.

READ ALSO: Amosun’s unending war with Oshiomhole

“It is shocking that in the month of November, we are still talking about the passage of the 2018 budget, and everybody is silent about it.

“As we speak, nobody can tell you categorically the state of FCT budget. Our investigation shows that activities in the administration are grounded and salaries for civil servants in the month of November is in limbo.

“This goes to show that civil servants may also have a bleak Christmas if urgent steps are not taken to address this unwarranted situation.

“We have moved round the territory, and discovered that previous ongoing capital projects are in a flat mode. Nothing seems to be working due to non release of budget.

“Whether we like it or not, performance in governance is tied to provision and release of budget,” the statement revealed.

Olademije, therefore, canvassed for FCT State Assembly for speedy passage of budget and other legislative bills that will enhance the service delivery of the administration, stressing that budget performance of the administration has recorded below average since 1999.

He, however, warned that his group will mobilise other civil society organisations to enforce the immediate release of the budget if nothing is done before the end of November.