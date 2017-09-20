The Sun News
Non-indigenes in Nasarawa have done more than natives – Al-Makura

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State  has said that non-indigenes in the state especially the Igbo, have contributed a lot to the development of the state more than the natives of the state.

 He, however, expressed regret over the separatist crisis that had engulfed some states in the country by the activities of the the name of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Governor Al-Makura who also said unity was the only solution to the development of the country, cautioned Nigerians against hate speeches and actions that could lead to breach of the law.

He warned those who incite the public against political, religious, and traditional leaders especially on the social media to desist from such act.

The governor spoke at the funeral service of a late First Class traditional ruler in the state, (Abaga Toni) Dr. Sylvester Oho Ayih, at the saint Michael Catholic Church, Garaku in Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

According to the governor, “I believe every Nigerian has the right to leave every where he wants, I can tell you, some of the people who are not from this state, the Igbos, Yorubas, Isekiris, Efik, Ibibios, Urobos have contributed to the development of this state more than the so called indigenes, why don’t we leave together

“I will not rest on my oars, until every citizen, I mean every one leaving within the confines of the state which I preside, that he is welcome, he will be given equal opportunity like any other person

“That was why I directed operatives to ensure they give all other nationalities living in Nasarawa State, especially Igbos, the opportunity to have some person peace, I went round two days ago, from one shop to another, taking the keys from Igbo traders and opening the market and asking anybody to come near their shops, I believe this is what we need to do, to ensure mutual respect,” he said.

The governor also explained that the ongoing agitations for succession and division of the country was unnecessary and uncalled in a country that had existed for over a century. He also assured the people of the state that he would not rest on his oars to ensure that all Nigerians living in the state enjoy equal opportunity, irrespective of their backgrounds, beliefs and religious persuasions, adding that the state government was committed to protecting lives and property of the people.

Governor Al-Makura, while condoling the people of the chiefdom, urged them to emulate the good examples of the late monarch, whom he described him as an “astute administrator, educationist and a man of rare pedigree who has contributed in no small measures to the development of the state, and task them to keep alive his virtues and legacies.”

From: Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State  has said that non-indigenes in the state especially the Igbo, have contributed a lot to the development of the state more than the natives of the state.  He, however, expressed regret over the separatist crisis that had engulfed some states in the country by the…

