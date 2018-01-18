Non-indigenes endorse Wike for second term

No case of Lassa fever in Rivers –Govt

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Over 15,000 non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State yesterday, endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second term in office.

This came in the wake of a call by Wike to Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious affiliations, to use their voters card to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government in 2019.

The non-indigenes on the platform of Non-indigenes Without Borders, trooped to Government House, Port Harcourt, where they declared support for him.

The non-indigenes said their support for Governor Wike stemmed from his outstanding developmental strides, which have improved their standard of living.

Spokesman of the Igbo community in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Vitalis, said Igbo indigenes will vote en masse for Governor Wike because his development projects have helped their businesses to grow.

In their remarks, Alhaji Omotayo of the Yoruba community and Henry Iyoha of the Edo/Delta community in Rivers, said the endorsement of the governor was from Wike’s commitment to the welfare of residents of the state.

The Bayelsa community in Rivers, represented by Agbai Tom, the Akwa Ibom/Cross River State community in the State, led by Obong Godwin Inyang and the Muslim community, led by Hajia Mariam, also announced their respective endorsements for the re-election of the governor.

Spokesman of the Hausa community, Alhaji Maisundu, said the community would mobilise votes for Wike in 2019 because he is a detribalised leader.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Onowu, who is a non-indigene, noted that the governor has been a father to the non-indigenes, carrying them along as he develops the state.

Responding, Wike assured the non-indigenes that he would continue to deliver quality projects and programmes that will improve the lives of residents of the state.

He said all residents should remain resolute in their commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that they should not fear the evil machinations of the APC.

Wike said because the people have discovered that the APC is full of lies and deceit, the party would resort to rigging in 2019, but they will fail in Rivers.

He explained that contrary to the allegations of the APC during the 2015 general election, he has proved that Rivers is a home for all, by carrying the non-indigenes along through appointments and projects.

The governor said he would respond to the request to seek re-election at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the state government has said there is no suspected case of Lassa fever in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, stated this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, while reacting to the recent outbreak of Lassa fever in Ebonyi State, which resulted in the death of two doctors and a nurse.

Chike said the Ministry of Health was proactive, explaining that, as soon as they got the report of the outbreak in Ebonyi, the state’s rapid response team was prepared for any swift response.

He said: “Presently, and for the avoidance of doubt, there is no case or suspected case of Lassa fever in Rivers State.”

The commissioner said Governor Nyesom Wike has invested enormously in the health facility and has shown interest since the outbreak in Ebonyi.

He said the state is ready to tackle any infectious disease in the state.

In another development, Wike said the construction of Isiokpo internal roads would be delivered on schedule.

Governor Wike stated this yesterday, in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state after projects inspection and expressed satisfaction with the work done so far by the contractor.

He urged the contractor to ensure the roads were constructed in line with the designs laid out by his administration.