Nominees for this year’s edition of Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have been unveiled.

The nominees were unveiled on Tuesday, September 5 in Abeokuta, Ogun State by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, who represented the host state governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

He said: “The current administration in Ogun State is proud to be identified with this event and we promise to give all the needed support to ensure that this year’s edition is an even greater success story.”

While congratulating the nominees, Adeneye enjoined all guests coming for the awards holding in December to endeavour to visit the many tourist sites in the state, saying they would be amazed.