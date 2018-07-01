Nomadic grazing no longer practicable – Prof Atu

Felix Ikem, Nsukka A conflict expert and Director at the Institute for Peace Studies and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja, Professor Danladi Atu, has called for a paradigm shift from the age old nomadic grazing to modern grazing reserves where herders could stay and feed their cattle without moving from one place to the other. While expressing opposition to the establishment of cattle colony as earlier proposed by the Federal Government, he said grazing reserves remain the best option to end farmers-herders clashes occasioned by struggle for grazing routes.

The renowned scholar made these submissions while delivering his keynote address as guest speaker at the first alumni home coming of the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. “There are so many drivers to herdsmen crises and some of them are desertification and high pressure on land use. Until we are able to address where these drivers of the crises are, we will not get it right,” he said.