Nollywood veteran Kenneth Okonkwo running for governor of Enugu

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has declared to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Enugu State as an APC candidate, describing the administration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as not working.

Okonkwo, who declared his candidacy over the weekend during the expanded stakeholders meeting of the APC, Enugu state Chapter, said he wanted to replace the governor because, according to him, he had nothing to show for his fours years in office in terms of legacy projects.

The actor declared: “My people made that move, called me and I said God forbid that I will quench your spirit. I said I am going to present myself in line with the wishes of my people for this post to be the governor of Enugu state 2019 and I so present myself.

“I want you to understand that it is beautiful when you are coming under a party that you have perused the constitutional aims and objectives and you have ensured that those objectives are compatible with your own aims and objectives as a politician.

“In APC, our aim is to build a nation that will grantee political stability, mutual and peaceful co-existence, respect and understanding and equal opportunity for all. We are here to render selfless at all levels of governance that will guarantee people a sense of nationality and patriotism. And I have found those beliefs compatible with my own. I, Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, hereby present myself to be the gubernatorial candidate of this party.”

The Nollywood actor explained that it would be more difficult for him to win the APC ticket than winning the governorship itself.

“It is easy to win against a non-performing person; it is easy to win somebody whose greatest achievement is billboards and posters.

“We are not talking about refurbishment, we are talking about legacies,” while challenging anybody from Nsukka to point out any legacy project that the current administration has done. “So if it is not done in Nsukka zone where he comes from, I don’t need to ask other zones,” Okonkwo said.

Okonkwo said if he becomes the governor, he would replicate the success of Nollywood, where millions of jobs are created without any government support but based on hard work.

“We want to deploy such input and creativity to create legacy projects that Nsukka people can be proud of. That is why they said I must proceed to contest for the governorship of Enugu state come 2019 and we will win,” the veteran actor said.

He disclosed that, should he be elected, he would serve a single term, reasoning that since an Nsukka man has served for one term, if elected he would only serve one term in the spirit of the southeastern state’s zoning arrangement.