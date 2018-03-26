The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Nollywood shines in Hollywood
26th March 2018 - JUST IN: 3 Lagos senators endorse Ambode for second term
26th March 2018 - 100 dead in Russian mall fire
26th March 2018 - Singaporean teachers to pay for parking cars, motorcycles from August
26th March 2018 - Lawal’s death painful, says Buhari
26th March 2018 - Edo, EU spend N4bn on water projects
26th March 2018 - …IGP okays marine base for Edo
26th March 2018 - FG lying on 2014 confab report –Falae
26th March 2018 - Still on Land Use Charge
26th March 2018 - Farming in Nigeria and danger of snake attacks
Home / Entertainment / Nollywood shines in Hollywood

Nollywood shines in Hollywood

— 26th March 2018

New York, NAN

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, made a historic outing to showcase some of Nigeria’s best films – 93 DAYS, THE BRIDGE AND ISOKEN – at Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Thousands of Hollywood tourists from all over the world were held spellbound over the weekend by the spectacular ‘Nollywood In Hollywood’ event.

The event started on Friday at Egyptian Theatre with a star-studded red carpet highlighted by the filmmakers and actors in the films on showcase – 93 DAYS, THE BRIDGE AND ISOKEN.

The inaugural ‘Nollywood In Hollywood’ event was the biggest cultural showcase for Nigeria outside the country in decades, the organisers said.

Nollywood artistes also used the platform to promote Nigeria talents and call for co-productions and technical cooperation between Nollywood and Hollywood.

Mr Jeff Byrd, moderator for the opening night film and Chairman of the African-American Steering Committee of the Directors Guild of America (DGA), praised the ingenuity of Nollywood.

“Nollywood seems so far away but there is some curiosity. This is a great event for Hollywood to know more about the Nigerian cinema.

“The film tonight (93 DAYS) is an excellent film, a really good piece.

“There are conversations to be had, for example how can we make it possible for people like Steve Gukas and good Nollywood filmmakers to be a part of the DGA,” Byrd said.

Saturday’s screening was at the reputable Eileen Norris Theatre inside the University of Southern California (USC).

The Theatre, which had hosted films by reputable USC alumni including Ryan Coogler of the Black Panther, George Lucas, John Singleton, Bryan Singer, and Shonda Rhimes among others, was now playing host to Nigerian films.

A late-arriving crowd saw the matinee screening of THE BRIDGE on Saturday, after which its Director, Kunle Afolayan, held the packed audience to an engaging Question and Answer session.

As dusk approached, a standing room only crowd saw the final film on the showcase, ISOKEN, whose theme and subject matter engaged the crowd.

Actress Dakore Akande had a very colourful and stimulating Questions and Answer session with Nigerian-American filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan, after the screening.

In a panel on Nollywood, the Nigerian filmmakers made a point of letting the Hollywood audience and decision makers know that Nollywood grew without government support.

The Nollywood artistes also regretted the lack of Nigerian Government’s presence at the biggest cultural showcase for Nigeria outside the country in decades.

Gwen Deglisse, Director of Programming for The American Cinematheque, operators of The Egyptian Theater, described the ‘Nollywood in Hollywood’ as a huge success.

“As first events goes, this was a success. We were worried because it is a new territory but Ose was very passionate about giving a platform to Nollywood films.

“Now, we will see how we can make it better. We obviously need more sponsors and hopefully, the Nigerian government can be involved from the next one,” Deglisse said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: 3 Lagos senators endorse Ambode for second term

— 26th March 2018

The three senators representing Lagos State in the National Assembly have endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for second term in office. The three senators, who addressed newsmen in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital, were Senators Gbenga Ashafa, Oluremi Tinubu and Solomon Olamilekan. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in…

  • Lawal’s death painful, says Buhari

    — 26th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has described as ‘painful’, the death of Dr. Hassan Lawal,  a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said this in his condolence message to the Lawal family as well as the Government…

  • Edo, EU spend N4bn on water projects

    — 26th March 2018

    • Obaseki tasks religious leaders on illegal migration, human trafficking Tony Osauzo, Benin Edo Government has said it has expended N4 billion on various water projects across the state between January 2017 and February 2018, in collaboration with the European Union (EU). Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Mr. Yekini Idaiye, disclosed this yesterday in…

  • …IGP okays marine base for Edo

    — 26th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has approved a Marine Police base for Edo State. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this at  the weekend, when the Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area, Destiny Enabulele, visited him to solicit his help in boosting security in the local government…

  • FG lying on 2014 confab report –Falae

    — 26th March 2018

    Ben Dunno, Yenagoa Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has accused the Federal Government of lying  about the 2014 national conference. He described the conference’s recommendations on restructuring as the only report that recorded overwhelming  acceptability based on consensus by all delegates who representedvarious ethnic nationalities in the country….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share