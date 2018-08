Nollywood actress, Uduak Akrah, has died from complications arising from a slip in the bathroom.

According to her colleagues, who confirmed this yesterday on social media, she died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) following injuries sustained from the fatal bathroom fall.

READ ALSO Gov. Emmanuel’s education selling points in Akwa Ibom

Popular filmmaker, Charles Novia, said: “I just heard from someone close to her and her family in Abuja. She suffered complications from a nasty fall in the bathroom.”