Nollywood actress Judith Audu makes directing debut

Fast-rising Nollywood and television actress Judith Audu, has joined the league of female directors in the industry as she makes a directing debut in a romantic movie, Mirabel.

Audu is popular for her role as Mofe in the Nigerian television series Emerald, alongside Joseph Benjamin, Carol King, Lilian Esoro and Femi Branch.

She has now joined the women who bring scripts to life with their artistic guidance; a role that has hitherto been male-dominated in the Nigerian motion picture industry.

“This is a new terrain for me and I’m only too glad to take on the responsibility.

“I’ve never been afraid of a challenge, so I urge all my fans to look out for this short movie, she said on her Instagram page.

Mirabel is an intense emotional drama about love lost and found between Shawn (Moses Akerele) and Tonye (Omowunmi Dada), and the intrigues that followed.

Other casts and crew in the movie include Naomi Yahaya, Seun Afolabi, Osita Philip, among others.

Patience Oghre Imobhio, Omoni Oboli, Emem Isong, Funke Akindele are a few other female directors in Nollywood.

Others are: Chineze Anyaene, Mildred Okwo, Remi Vaughn-Richards and Tope Ogun, who is renowned for directing several TV dramas and soap operas, including Hotel Majestic, Tinsel, MTV Shuga (season 3) and The Apprentice Africa.