OSUJI

Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead

— 24th August 2018

He passed on at the age of 65.

Special assistant to the president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on media and publicity, Ochendo McSmith, confirmed the demise.

READ ALSO Joy and tears in army barracks

Osuji was a native of Umuokoro Awaka in Owerri North Local Government of Imo State.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

The deceased featured in movies such as ‘The book of Harragon’, ‘40 Days in the Wilderness’, ‘The Governor’, among many others.

