TSWeekend / Nollycloud, major breakthrough in movie distribution –Ope Banwo
Nollycloud

Nollycloud, major breakthrough in movie distribution –Ope Banwo

— 6th April 2018

Nollytainment Incorporation, in collaboration with Silicon Valley Tech Company, will in August unveil Nollycloud, a new proprietary technology that will allow video and movie users to download huge data files from the Internet to their phones, laptop or computers, with fast connection without using Internet bandwidth subscription.

According to Dr. Ope Banwo, founder/chief executive officer, Nollytainment, Nollycloud is a major breakthrough in the movie distribution, download and consumption experience.

“We are so blessed to be the first company to partner a tech company to solve a major problem that has limited the growth and development of the movie industry in developing nations, where the cost of Internet access is quite expensive and prohibitive for users,” Banwo explained.

He said further that many people have been prevented from downloading and enjoying full-length movies on their mobile phones, laptops or desktops but they can now do so with speed at not cost of Internet bandwidth.

“The Nollycloud is being positioned to be one of the key products in the Nollytainment blockchain ecosystem. The Nollycloud App would be available initially as an exclusive utility for holders of the Nollycoin Cryptocurrency,” he stated.

Apart from the game changing Nollycloud App, other components of the Nollytainment ecosystem include Nolly Cinemas (blockchain enabled screening of movies at cinemas), NollyFlix (online movie streaming platform that has been described as a kind of Netflix on steroids); NollyMall (amazon-styled marketplace for entertainment products and services); Nolly Academy (online and offline training and certification platform for aspiring entertainers, industry technicians and support personnel); and Nollycrowdfund (special crowdfunding platform for movie producers). All these will help qualifying producers raise funds for their projects through their fan base.

Banwo recalled that prior to this breakthrough, video-download technology called Nollycloud, a major problem limiting the access to movies from the Internet in many countries, particularly in Africa and other developing countries, is the time, cost and bandwidth often required to download movies to the mobile phones or computers of consumers.

“Once the movie is downloaded through the Nollycloud App on the users phone or desktop, it can be watched seamlessly from the app without the annoying buffering or interruption that one often experiences with other popular video player services like YouTube, Vimeo etc,” he stressed.

