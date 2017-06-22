Nogle Travels launches new website

A new online travel firm, Nogle Travels, has been launched in Nigeria, thus offering clients an innovative website where they can search and book for flight tickets, make hotel reservations, visa processing services and tour packages.

Unlike traditional agencies, Nogle Travels has come on board as the latest online travel agency to give Nigerians a new experience in the way they search for and book their flights to any destination around the world. This can be accessed online through www.nogletravels.com

The agency is offering Nigerians a set of tools that will allow them purchase travel packages that would meet their requirements and budget. The website is user friendly, secure and safe for transactions, hence Nigerians are urged to feel free to make their flight bookings and be rest assured that their transaction is secure while they enjoy the various travel deals on offer.

Bookings can be made within seconds without experiencing any hitch while Nogle Travels has also made it possible for people to make last minute changes to their flight and hotel bookings at little or no extra cost.

When it comes to online activities and technology, Nigerians adapt fast and with Nogle Travels new website, it is easier for internet users to source for their travel deals.

Managing Director of Nogle Travels, Mrs. Ifechukwu Chukwurah, said apart from the agency being the newest online travel agency in Nigeria, it is also the fastest growing and very reliable agency in Nigeria, adding, “we are really excited with the degree of acceptance by Nigerians since we opened. She pledged, on behalf of her agency to continue to be top notch in the travel industry, form more strategic partnerships with both local and international airlines, and also be a-one-stop-shop for all travel needs.”

Nogle Travels was launched to complement the advancement in travel technology in Nigeria’s changing travel environment and is run by seasoned professionals, it is an online travel agency that provides affordable travel options and independent flight comparisons between major international airlines and low-fare airlines. The mission of Nogle Travels is to make traveling affordable and create seamless options for the traveling public. Director of Business Services, Mr. Frank Dibia, said, “Nogle Travels is like a dream come true. It’s a company that was conceived to offer unique services, after years of strategic planning, with cutting edge technology development, as well a conscious effort at learning the behavioural pattern of Nigerian customer.”