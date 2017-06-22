The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Nogle Travels launches new website
22nd June 2017 - Modernity is by subscription, not imposition
21st June 2017 - I almost took my life after my ex dumped me –Nzube Onyia
21st June 2017 - Most married actresses are cheats –Sapphire Ogodobodo
21st June 2017 - Capital police to guard prayer grounds, parks during Eid el-Fitr
21st June 2017 - 7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile
21st June 2017 - 5 Survival tips for raising a large family
21st June 2017 - 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere
21st June 2017 - Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir
21st June 2017 - Russian diplomat to head UN anti-terror office
Home / National / Nogle Travels launches new website

Nogle Travels launches new website

— 22nd June 2017

A new online travel firm, Nogle Travels, has been launched in Nigeria, thus offering clients an innovative website where they can search and book for flight tickets, make hotel reservations, visa processing services and tour packages.
Unlike traditional agencies, Nogle Travels has come on board as the latest online travel agency to give Nigerians a new experience in the way they search for and book their flights to any destination around the world. This can be accessed online through www.nogletravels.com
The agency is offering Nigerians a set of tools that will allow them purchase travel packages that would meet their requirements and budget. The website is user friendly, secure and safe for transactions, hence Nigerians are urged to feel free to make their flight bookings and be rest assured that their transaction is secure while they enjoy the various travel deals on offer.
Bookings can be made within seconds without experiencing any hitch while Nogle Travels has also made it possible for people to make last minute changes to their flight and hotel bookings at little or no extra cost.
When it comes to online activities and technology, Nigerians adapt fast and with Nogle Travels new website, it is easier for internet users to source for their travel deals.
Managing Director of Nogle Travels, Mrs. Ifechukwu Chukwurah, said apart from the agency being the newest online travel agency in Nigeria, it is also the fastest growing and very reliable agency in Nigeria, adding, “we are really excited with the degree of acceptance by Nigerians since we opened. She pledged, on behalf of her agency to continue to be top notch in the travel industry, form more strategic partnerships with both local and international airlines, and also be a-one-stop-shop for all travel needs.”
Nogle Travels was launched to complement the advancement in travel technology in Nigeria’s changing travel environment and is run by seasoned professionals, it is an online travel agency that provides affordable travel options and independent flight comparisons between major international airlines and low-fare airlines. The mission of Nogle Travels is to make traveling affordable and create seamless options for the traveling public. Director of Business Services, Mr. Frank Dibia, said, “Nogle Travels is like a dream come true. It’s a company that was conceived to offer unique services, after years of strategic planning, with cutting edge technology development, as well a conscious effort at learning the behavioural pattern of Nigerian customer.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nogle Travels launches new website

— 22nd June 2017

A new online travel firm, Nogle Travels, has been launched in Nigeria, thus offering clients an innovative website where they can search and book for flight tickets, make hotel reservations, visa processing services and tour packages. Unlike traditional agencies, Nogle Travels has come on board as the latest online travel agency to give Nigerians a…

Share

  • Capital police to guard prayer grounds, parks during Eid el-Fitr

    — 21st June 2017

    The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr Musa Kimo, on Wednesday ordered water-tight security at all prayer grounds and recreational parks across the Federal Capital Territory before and during the Eid el-Fitri celebration. A statement by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Usen Omorodion, said that Kimo also directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to deploy…

    Share

  • 7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile

    — 21st June 2017

    Due to the fact that a large number of recruiters are now on LinkedIn, it is important to understand how to properly utilize the site’s resources to help put your best foot forward to these recruiters. Jumia shares 7 ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile. Your Picture This goes without saying. To build a…

    Share

  • 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere

    — 21st June 2017

    In today’s business environment, there are many business ventures to invest in. For this reason, it is important to be particular about the one you choose invest in to avoid devastating losses. Jumia shares 4 signs a business venture is going nowhere. Lack of Focus This is especially the case with start-ups. If a business…

    Share

  • Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir

    — 21st June 2017

    Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, placing him first-in-line to the throne and removing the country’s counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the line of succession. The monarch stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef from his title as crown prince and from his…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share