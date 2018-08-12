Nobody’ll emerge candidate in APGA without contest – Ifeanyi Ubah

Every other political party started from somewhere. The APC that is in power today in Nigeria first started as what people called sectional party; that was Alliance for Democracy (AD). It grew up to form Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and they grew further to what is now APC. So, APGA is passing through the same process. APGA produced Anambra governor for eight years and now it is coasting into another eight years. Also remember that even Rochas Okorocha in Imo State could not have made it as governor if not under the platform of APGA. We now have a Senator of the Federal Republic from APGA; we have members of the Federal House of Representatives from APGA. The party has won election in some parts of the North and other places. This is the spirit of our motto, “Be Your Brother’s Keeper”. With the success of our party today we have a project of reaching out to other states in the South-East in 2019 election and the result will be celebrated across the country. We are set to winning more states in the country and every aspirant in other states are not sleeping. They are working hard and by the special grace of God we will achieve it.

Don’t you think that you are playing anti-party politics by what you are doing?

I do not agree with you. If it is true the PDP or Labor Party would have been shouting by now. Politics is all about the people and good governance. The electorate is interested in populist governance and effective representation and that is all that matters. Besides Ndigbo as a people have resolved to be with APGA as their political party and that is the issue. At every time in Nigeria we always have three major political parties and today we also have three major political parties APGA, PDP and APC. Nigeria’s political party ideologies stand on a tripod of North, West and East and other ethnic groups would always align with one of them. Had it been that APGA did not win in the last governorship election the political tripod will not gain balance. Now that it is balanced Nigerian politics can now move on. Our leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Michael Okpala, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Chuba Okadigbo, Nwafor Orizu, Sam Mbakwe, Akanu Ibiam did not make any mistake in appreciating the need for that tripod and we their followers cannot abandon the template they had put in place during the First and Second republics.

But both the APC and PDP are in firm control of their states and one wonders the structure that APGA has to turn the table?

What do you mean by structure? We are talking about the people, the masses and the electorate. Does it mean that everybody in those states is happy and comfortable with the government of APC or PDP? When you talk about structure, APGA is a political party and the structure itself. We have executives in the ward, local government and state levels and these executives have members and structures across the country. There are states in Nigeria where APC or PDP are in control, but the masses are not happy with their leadership. And when the masses are not happy, they vote the party out and elect another political party, which APGA is one of them. When APGA started nobody gave the party a chance, but today the story is different and you are going to witness more in this general election in Nigeria. The party, Labour Party, had their own challenges, but they produced elected political office holders, we also had the PPA and even UPP. So, the issue of being on the ground or being in firm control is really subjective and depends on the performance of the party in power and the acceptance by the masses. We had the NPN, NPP and UPN in the Second Republic, but political parties like the PRP had elected office holders in the country. That also means that they had structures on the ground and fellowship as it where. When the chips are down, you will certainly discover that APGA is a political party for the future and the future is now.