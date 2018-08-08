– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Nobody can match Buhari in 2019 – PMB campaign group
8th August 2018 - Police arrest 12 robbery suspects in Rivers
8th August 2018 - Bayelsa students laud Dickson on developmental strides
8th August 2018 - CSO urges Edo govt. to prosecute contractors of abandoned projects
8th August 2018 - 2019: No vacancy in Ebonyi government house – Nworie
8th August 2018 - Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama
8th August 2018 - Omisore’s candidacy: Court fixes Aug. 27 for final judgment
8th August 2018 - LRCN commences compulsory registration for trained Librarians
8th August 2018 - Doors open for Fede Valverde
8th August 2018 - Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference
Home / National / Nobody can match Buhari in 2019 – PMB campaign group
BUHARI

Nobody can match Buhari in 2019 – PMB campaign group

— 8th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of 2019 Presidential election, a political campaign group, the PMB Sensitisation/Workshop Committee (PMB-SWC), North Central chapter, has said that no candidate can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of integrity.

Chairman of the committee, Williams Ozi-Raji, said this on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the group ahead of the general election.

He said that plans had been concluded to carry out sensitisation programmes to ensure President Buhari is re-elected for a second term.

He described President Buhari as a man with zero tolerance for corruption and injustice, noting that his political will had helped in transforming the economy.

According to him, “After President Buhari, only a few of the younger generation can match his character and credibility, but within the age bracket of those who have served in government, we do not have anybody that equals PMB in terms of character, credibility and persons,” he said.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 12 robbery suspects in Rivers

Ozi-Raji said the group would also work for the election of other contestants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from ward to the federal level.

He continued, “In achieving this, a lot has been put on ground structurally because if you do not plan, it simply means you have planned to fail.

“We are also to ensure that every Nigerian in the North Central is properly educated on what PMB has done for Nigerians for him to deserve a second term.

“This will be from the ward, local and state level in the North Central States; the road transport workers, civil servants, the less privileged and the physically challenged will all be carried along,” Ozi-Raji said.

He attributed the herdsmen killings across the country to ploy by desperate politicians to discredit the present government and frustrate the reelection of President Buhari in 2019.

“The election of Mr. President in 2015 was not because some politicians decamped from the PDP to the APC, but because he was one man who Nigerians felt it was time to do the right thing, and they gave him their votes.

“Those that defected to APC in 2015 did that because they wanted a situation where they will destabilise the efforts of Mr. President and the APC.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa students laud Dickson on developmental strides

“And now that the opportunity was lost, they thought it was time to return to their original party to carry out their enterprise.

“Even if PMB stands alone in APC, the good news is that our votes will count and he will still win the election,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Nobody can match Buhari in 2019 – PMB campaign group

— 8th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Ahead of 2019 Presidential election, a political campaign group, the PMB Sensitisation/Workshop Committee (PMB-SWC), North Central chapter, has said that no candidate can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of integrity. Chairman of the committee, Williams Ozi-Raji, said this on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the group ahead of…

  • POLICE

    Police arrest 12 robbery suspects in Rivers

    — 8th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Operatives of the Inspector General Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit have arrested 12 dreaded armed robbers in Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. The suspects so arrested were: Dukori Promise, Ebuka Agugu, Junior Victor Amadi, Joshua Olapade, Lekan Isiakan, Kanuchi Owen, Tope Segun, Ndidi Elechi, Justice Alozie, Bernard…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa students laud Dickson on developmental strides

    — 8th August 2018

    Pupils of the Government Model Schools, Bayelsa State, have commended Governor Seriake Dickson for changing the narrative of the state through huge investment in Education sector, Infrastructure and other sectors of the economy. Commissioner of Education, Hon. Jonathan, R. Obuebite, accompanied by the state’s Education team, led over 1,200 pupils on excursion to the multi…

  • OBASEKI

    CSO urges Edo govt. to prosecute contractors of abandoned projects

    — 8th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A civil society group, Talakawa’s Parliament (TP), has called on the Edo State Government to allow the Ministry of Justice press criminal charges against contractors who abandoned projects in the state to serve as deterrent to others that want to toe the same line of corruption. This was contained in a press…

  • GOVERNMENT HOUSE

    2019: No vacancy in Ebonyi government house – Nworie

    — 8th August 2018

    As a patriotic citizen of Ebonyi State, I want to make it categorically clear that there is no vacancy in the government house of Ebonyi State. Tony Udemba The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has been described as a man of uncommon vision, well focused and great achiever. This was disclosed by Evangelist Jacintha…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share