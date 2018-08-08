Nobody can match Buhari in 2019 – PMB campaign group

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of 2019 Presidential election, a political campaign group, the PMB Sensitisation/Workshop Committee (PMB-SWC), North Central chapter, has said that no candidate can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of integrity.

Chairman of the committee, Williams Ozi-Raji, said this on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the group ahead of the general election.

He said that plans had been concluded to carry out sensitisation programmes to ensure President Buhari is re-elected for a second term.

He described President Buhari as a man with zero tolerance for corruption and injustice, noting that his political will had helped in transforming the economy.

According to him, “After President Buhari, only a few of the younger generation can match his character and credibility, but within the age bracket of those who have served in government, we do not have anybody that equals PMB in terms of character, credibility and persons,” he said.

Ozi-Raji said the group would also work for the election of other contestants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from ward to the federal level.

He continued, “In achieving this, a lot has been put on ground structurally because if you do not plan, it simply means you have planned to fail.

“We are also to ensure that every Nigerian in the North Central is properly educated on what PMB has done for Nigerians for him to deserve a second term.

“This will be from the ward, local and state level in the North Central States; the road transport workers, civil servants, the less privileged and the physically challenged will all be carried along,” Ozi-Raji said.

He attributed the herdsmen killings across the country to ploy by desperate politicians to discredit the present government and frustrate the reelection of President Buhari in 2019.

“The election of Mr. President in 2015 was not because some politicians decamped from the PDP to the APC, but because he was one man who Nigerians felt it was time to do the right thing, and they gave him their votes.

“Those that defected to APC in 2015 did that because they wanted a situation where they will destabilise the efforts of Mr. President and the APC.

“And now that the opportunity was lost, they thought it was time to return to their original party to carry out their enterprise.

“Even if PMB stands alone in APC, the good news is that our votes will count and he will still win the election,” he said.