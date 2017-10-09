The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - Nobel Economics prize won by American Richard Thaler
9th October 2017 - Number of children threatened by starvation in Mali on rise — UNICEF
9th October 2017 - Troops kill 3 Boko Haram cattle rustlers, 1 other in Borno
9th October 2017 - Campaigns close in Liberia’s crucial general elections
9th October 2017 - Inadequate doctors: Gov. Bagudu appeals to IMAN to rescue Kebbi
9th October 2017 - Group donates food items to Benue flood victims
9th October 2017 - Uduaghan bags chieftaincy title
9th October 2017 - How Nigeria’s power Discos turned drain pipe on FG’s resources
9th October 2017 - High expectations as 2017 NESG kicks off tomorrow
9th October 2017 - We’ll ensure safe drone operations in Nigeria – Dunoma, FAAN boss
Home / Cover / World News / Nobel Economics prize won by American Richard Thaler

Nobel Economics prize won by American Richard Thaler

— 9th October 2017

Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago has won this year’s Nobel Prize for Economics for his studies that link psychology with the broader discipline.

The award, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was given to Thaler for his work on “psychologically realistic assumptions into analyses of economic decision-making” and is worth Skr9 million  ($1.1 million).

“Richard Thaler’s contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. “His empirical findings and theoretical insights have been instrumental in creating the new and rapidly expanding field of behavioural economics, which has had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy.”

Born in 1945, Thaler received his bachelor’s degree Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1967 and advanced degrees, including his PhD, from the University of Rochester in 1970 and 1974. He joined the University of Chicago’s Booth faculty in 1995.

Thaler is director of the Center for Decision Research and co-directs, along with fellow Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller, the Behavioral Economics Project at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

(Source: The Street)

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nobel Economics prize won by American Richard Thaler

— 9th October 2017

Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago has won this year’s Nobel Prize for Economics for his studies that link psychology with the broader discipline. The award, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was given to Thaler for his work on “psychologically realistic assumptions into analyses of…

  • Number of children threatened by starvation in Mali on rise — UNICEF

    — 9th October 2017

    The number of children facing starvation in conflict-ridden in Mali is increasing, the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) warned on Monday. New data from the affected Timbuktu and Gao regions showed that more than 15 per cent of children face acute malnutrition. According to the data, the number has reached the “critical” level stipulated by World…

  • Troops kill 3 Boko Haram cattle rustlers, 1 other in Borno

    — 9th October 2017

    The Nigerian Army says it’s troops killed three Boko Haram cattle rustlers at Mairari village in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno. Col. Timothy Antigha, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri. Antigha said that the troops on Sunday ambushed the insurgents cattle…

  • Inadequate doctors: Gov. Bagudu appeals to IMAN to rescue Kebbi

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria(IMAN) to come to the rescue over the lack ck of doctors and nurses in hospitals and health centres across the 21 local governments areas of the state. Governor Bagudu stated this while addressing IMAN members during their…

  • Group donates food items to Benue flood victims

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A nongovernmental organisation, MercyCare Initiative (MCI), has donated food items including tubers of yam, bags of rice and garri as relief materials to ameliorate the plight of Benue flood victims. Presenting the food items to the state government at the Makurdi International Market housing the internally displaced persons (IDP), on Thursday,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share