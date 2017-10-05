The Sun News
Latest
5th October 2017 - Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded for 3D Views of Life’s Biological Machinery
5th October 2017 - Why I’m leading campaign against Obiano – Obi
5th October 2017 - Nigerian system beyond restructuring, needs total revolution – Okocha
5th October 2017 - Kachikwu, Baru feud: The Lake Chad oil exploration angle, others
5th October 2017 - Don’t break Nigeria, Abdusalami, Danjuma, Nwachukwu, others beg youths
5th October 2017 - FG to raise N230bn bonds in Q4 –DMO
5th October 2017 - CBN disburses N43.92bn on ABP
5th October 2017 - EFCC re-arrests Perm Sec for alleged N10b SURE-P fraud
5th October 2017 - FG replies Diezani: Face your charges in UK
5th October 2017 - Senate probes IGP over promotion, others
Home / World News / Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded for 3D Views of Life’s Biological Machinery

Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded for 3D Views of Life’s Biological Machinery

— 5th October 2017

Three European-born scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing a new way to assemble precise three-dimensional images of biological molecules like proteins, DNA and RNA.

Their work has helped scientists decipher processes within cells that were previously invisible, and has led to better understanding of viruses like Zika. In the future, their techniques could offer road maps in the development of drugs to treat diseases.

The winners are Jacques Dubochet, a retired biophysicist at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland; Joachim Frank, a professor at Columbia University in New York; and Richard Henderson, a scientist at the British Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England.

The Nobel committee said the technique, cryo-electron microscopy, produces “detailed images of life’s complex machineries in atomic resolution.”

“Soon there are no more secrets,” said Sara Snogerup Linse, a professor of physical chemistry at Lund University in Sweden who chaired the committee for the chemistry prize. “Now we can see the intricate details of the biomolecules in every corner of our cells, in every drop of our body fluids.”

Dr. Henderson said during a news briefing in Cambridge that he was delighted to share the prize.

He was at a conference listening to a talk when he was called by the Swedish Academy of Science, which administers the prizes.

“I rejected the phone call,” he said. “Then it rang again.”

He also recognized others who had contributed to the technique’s development.

“I think the feeling is that the three of us who have been awarded the prize are sort of acting on behalf of the whole field,” Dr. Henderson said. “It’s kind of a worldwide effort that’s just now come to fruition.”

Dr. Frank received his phone call at 5:18 a.m. New York time. He said recently his dog has been barking earlier and earlier in the morning, waking up him and his wife. “This time it was not the dog,” he said.

Figuring out the shape of proteins and other biological molecules is crucial to understanding their functions. The structure of a virus, for instance, gives essential clues to how it invades a cell.

For decades, the main method for studying protein structure was stacking many copies of a protein into a crystal, bouncing X-rays off the crystal and then deducing the protein shape using the patterns of X-ray reflections.

But many proteins, especially those embedded in the outer membranes of cells, are too floppy or disordered to crystallize.

Dr. Henderson started his career as an X-ray crystallographer, but stymied by the limitations, he turned to a different instrument: the electron microscope.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/04/science/nobel-prize-chemistry.html

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I’m leading campaign against Obiano – Obi

— 5th October 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, said he had no personal issue with Governor Willie Obiano but had to lead the campaign against his reelection to fulfill the promise he made to the people of the state when he asked them to vote for him (Obiano) in 2013….

  • Kachikwu, Baru feud: The Lake Chad oil exploration angle, others

    — 5th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja THE sour relationship between the Minister of State, Petroleum Resourc- es, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Di- rector of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, did not start the day Kachikwu’s memo leaked to public, Daily Sun investigation has revealed. Indeed it actually started when Baru…

  • Don’t break Nigeria, Abdusalami, Danjuma, Nwachukwu, others beg youths

    — 5th October 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Former head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged Nigerian youths to build on the legacies of the founding fathers to ensure the country does not break up. He said the country’s diversity must be positively explored by all for its continued existence. Abubakar spoke yesterday at…

  • FG to raise N230bn bonds in Q4 –DMO

    — 5th October 2017

    NIGERIA plans to raise between N270 billion and N330 billion ($857 million – $1.1 billion) in local currency-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday. DMO said it would auction between N135-165 bil- lion worth of bonds maturing in 2021 and the same amount of the debt…

  • CBN disburses N43.92bn on ABP

    — 5th October 2017

    THE Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) yesterday disclosed it has disbursed over N43.92 billion to active farmers un- der the Anchor Borrowers Programme ( ABP). The apex bank, in addition has facilitated the refund of over N50 billion, representing excess bank charges to bank depositors whose complaints were brought to the attention of apex…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share