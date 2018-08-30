NAN

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has charged lNEC to put measures in place to curb vote buying in the upcoming general elections.

The Director of NOA in Kwara, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin on Thursday.

Adeyemi alleged that some politicians were indulging in giving money to voters on election days to purchase their votes.

He said that vote buying often produced incompetent leaders, who would never contribute meaningfully to development.

“lNEC needs to tackle cases of vote buying on the day of the elections so that the electorate can produce credible leaders.’’

Adeyemi advised voters to desist from selling their civic rights to desperate politicians, who would always abandon them after elections.

The NOA chief also urged lNEC to decentralise registration centres to make registration less cumbersome for voters.

He advised lNEC to send bulk SMS to voters, whose permanent voter’s cards were ready for collection.

Adeyemi said that there were hundreds of uncollected PVCs in INEC offices in Kwara.

He pleaded with people, who had registered to visit lNEC offices in the state to collect their PVCs.