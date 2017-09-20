The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - NOA appeals for tolerance, peaceful co-existence
20th September 2017 - Neymar vs Cavani: PSG announces club’s penalty taker
20th September 2017 - Britain suspends Myanmar military training
20th September 2017 - Delta police arrest 4 officers for professional misconduct
20th September 2017 - Dankwambo denies jailing civil servant who insulted his mother
20th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s address to the UNGA (2017)
20th September 2017 - Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Maria
20th September 2017 - Spanish police arrest top aide to Catalan VP
20th September 2017 - Amazon working on smart glasses
20th September 2017 - Plane stuck in mud as rain causes airport chaos
Home / National / NOA appeals for tolerance, peaceful co-existence

NOA appeals for tolerance, peaceful co-existence

— 20th September 2017

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Wednesday ,appealed to Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence and live in peace with one another.

Kaduna State Director of the Agency, Zubairu Galadima, who made the appeal in Kaduna, observed that the latest trend of hate speech especially on social media platforms was inimical to peaceful coexistence and must be checked.

“The phenomenon, if not checked is capable of degenerating into full crisis and insecurity, loss of lives and property.

“People should ignore rumours and go about their businesses without fear, and all residents of the state should help discourage rumor mongering and promote peace,” he said.

Galadima, therefore, advised Nigerians to desist from utterances that would divide the country along ethnic, religious and partisan lines.

The NOA director also appealed to social media users to refrain from spreading messages containing fake information and hate targeted at individuals and groups.

He disclosed that the agency had commenced peace building campaign and advocacy in all the 23 local government areas of the state, to promote peace and patriotism. (NAN)

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NOA appeals for tolerance, peaceful co-existence

— 20th September 2017

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Wednesday ,appealed to Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence and live in peace with one another. Kaduna State Director of the Agency, Zubairu Galadima, who made the appeal in Kaduna, observed that the latest trend of hate speech especially on social media platforms was inimical to peaceful coexistence…

  • Delta police arrest 4 officers for professional misconduct

    — 20th September 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State police command has arrested four of its officers over alleged professional misconduct. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 – N780,000 monthly…

  • Dankwambo denies jailing civil servant who insulted his mother

    — 20th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has taken to the social media to deny recent reports a national daily suggesting that he sent a civil servant in the state to jail for insulting him and his mother. This was even as the governor said he would direct an investigation into…

  • FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s address to the UNGA (2017)

    — 20th September 2017

    STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 72ND SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY, IN NEW YORK, ON TUESDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2017 On behalf of my country, Nigeria, I congratulate you Mr. President on your election and Mr. Guttieres on his first…

  • Nigeria’s faith in democracy unshaken, Buhari tells world leaders

    — 20th September 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the international community of Nigeria’s firm and unshaken commitment to democracy in the country and the African continent. President Buhari gave the assurance, on Tuesday, while addressing world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States. He said the commitment to…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share