NOA appeals for tolerance, peaceful co-existence

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Wednesday ,appealed to Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence and live in peace with one another.

Kaduna State Director of the Agency, Zubairu Galadima, who made the appeal in Kaduna, observed that the latest trend of hate speech especially on social media platforms was inimical to peaceful coexistence and must be checked.

“The phenomenon, if not checked is capable of degenerating into full crisis and insecurity, loss of lives and property.

“People should ignore rumours and go about their businesses without fear, and all residents of the state should help discourage rumor mongering and promote peace,” he said.

Galadima, therefore, advised Nigerians to desist from utterances that would divide the country along ethnic, religious and partisan lines.

The NOA director also appealed to social media users to refrain from spreading messages containing fake information and hate targeted at individuals and groups.

He disclosed that the agency had commenced peace building campaign and advocacy in all the 23 local government areas of the state, to promote peace and patriotism. (NAN)