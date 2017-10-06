No word from Kachikwu after meeting with Buhari

As Bark meets Obasanjo

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu on Friday at the end of the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, refused to comment on what transpired.

He met behind closed doors with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kachikwu currently meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock

Kachikwu, who wore black suit arrived the Villa at about 11:35am and around 12:50 p.m.

He simply said “No comment ” when approached by State House Correspondents as he walked out of the President’s office with the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Kachikwu’s letter to the president in which he alleged gross insubordination by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) Maikanti Baru, was leaked to the media during the week.

He had alleged that Baru using the NNPC awarded $25 billion contract without following due process.

He had also alleged that the $25 billion contract was struck without consulting the office of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources or the board of the corporation.

Meanwhile Baru, was also seen leaving the Vice President wing, at about 1.15 p.m.

He too avoided commenting on his meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He however participated in the Ju’mat.