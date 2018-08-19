.Keen on Man U exit

Paul Pogba remains determined to leave Manchester United in what many considered as a swipe on Jose Mourinho’s sweet talks and attempts to mend their fractious relationship.

United manager Jose Mourinho was again positive about the midfielder at yesterday’s media conference.

The Daily Mail, however, says Pogba still wants to join Barcelona.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba is being tracked by Barcelona, who may chance their arm by making an improved bid before the La Liga transfer window shuts on August 31.

The Catalan giants have already failed with an offer of £45million plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, with both players since moving to Merseyside giants Everton.

But despite Mourinho’s comments yesterday, the 25-year-old is eager to leave Old Trafford behind.