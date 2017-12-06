The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - No to electricity tariff hike
6th December 2017 - Colonel Clark, here is my curriculum vitae (4)
6th December 2017 - Just before we hang police SARS…
6th December 2017 - Stop these savage killings in Adamawa
6th December 2017 - Psychology of spiritual symbolism (4)
6th December 2017 - Katsina govt, MTN fight cattle rustling with animal identification technology
6th December 2017 - When 30,000 thronged Ikorodu for 365 hallelujahs
6th December 2017 - Flyover triggers hardship in Lagos community
6th December 2017 - …Neymar happy to avoid Eagles
6th December 2017 - Russia 2018: FG budgets N3bn for World Cup
Home / Editorial / No to electricity tariff hike

No to electricity tariff hike

— 6th December 2017

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, recently advised Nigerians to brace up for an inevitable increase in electricity tariff. Speaking at the 6th Presidential Business Forum in Abuja, he was reported to have explained that there was no question at all that “we must pay higher electricity tariff.”

He, however, said that the government would not allow any increase   until its efforts to clean up the electricity value chain is completed. According to the Vice-President, government is still paying N700bn assurance guarantee annually to ensure uninterrupted gas supply in the power sector. The Distribution companies (Discos) had also recently written to the regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for a 200 percent hike in tariffs.                                                  

The plan for an increase in electricity tariff is unacceptable. As the vice-president has reasoned, the only way that an increase would be in order is if the electricity value chain is cleaned up and electricity supply increases significantly. Poor electricity supply has forced many industries to relocate to neighbouring countries, while many small businesses have shut down because of unstable power supply. Secondly, estimated billing has remained a contentious issue. Many consumers regard estimated billing as fraudulent. In addition, the non-provision of prepaid meters to consumers remains an issue between them and the distribution companies. Even the government’s intervention, which gave consumers the liberty to choose where to buy their prepaid meters, has failed to resolve the problem.                

These are the problems in the power value chain that need urgent resolution before any hike in tariff is contemplated. Doing otherwise will amount to putting the cart before the horse. The truth is that many Nigerians will not be opposed to a reasonable increase in electricity tariff if they are assured of regular power supply. What they are receiving now are atrocious bills for unstable electricity. Estimated bills discourage consumers. They do not see why the discos should be asking for higher tariffs, for supplying less electricity.                      

Since the inception of reforms in the power sector, and the introduction of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) which guides the economics of electricity trading in Nigeria, the periodic tariff reviews it provides for have not been controversial. Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that the MYTO of 2015 was arrived at with gas prices of $2.44/mmbtu, which now hovers above $3, an inflation rate of over 13 percent.

The forex rate at the time was also $1/N198, but it is now N350 to a dollar at the official rate.  This, experts say, has negatively affected the importation of maintenance parts.                                            

There have been allegations of inefficiency and profiteering by Discos through tariff hikes, which the government has not been able to resolve. This has left consumers at the mercy of the distribution companies.  Yet, power generation and supply remain critical to the economic wellbeing of the citizens and the development of every sector of the economy.

We are not opposed to a gradual but reasonable increase in tariff. But, we strongly oppose the issuing of atrocious bills through estimated billing. Let all consumers who want meters be supplied with the equipment so that they can pay for only the electricity that they use. There must also be stability in power supply before the hike is contemplated. Government must protect Nigerians from the highhandedness of electricity distribution firms. Since their emergence over three years ago following the privatisation of the power sector, they have shown lack of capacity to achieve the objectives of the unbundling of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). This raises the question of whether due diligence was observed before the assets were handed over to the Discos and Gencos.          

Over the last two years, government’s financial intervention has saved them from insolvency. Therefore, any resort to an arbitrary increase in tariff to mask their financial inadequacy will not be acceptable. 

Early this year, the NERC called for subsidy/incentive that will encourage the Discos and Gencos to commit more money to the sector. Its proffered solution included a hike in tariff or subsidy in form of tax holiday and cheap bonds. We do not think any of these should be done until they improve power supply in the country.

Instead of shoring up the Discos with higher tariffs, the ones that cannot   deliver on the nation’s power supply objective should be declared insolvent and taken over by the government immediately. The Federal Government has sunk so much into the power sector with little to show for it. The time has come to make power companies deliver on their mandates. 

        

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reserves jump to $38bn –Emefiele

— 6th December 2017

…Commissions €10m CBN-assisted Unilever factory By Omodele Adigun The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has announced the jump in the country’s foreign reserves from $23billion recorded in October 2016 to $38.2 billion this month, just as he called on the private sector to support the Federal Government in job…

  • Nigeria loses N175bn to medical tourism –ex-Health Minister

    — 6th December 2017

    The Former Minister of Health, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu, has said that Nigeria was losing about N175 billion annually to medical tourism. Chukwu made the claim at the opening of the 2017 Faculty of Clinical Sciences 10th Faculty Week & Scientific Conference, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, yesterday, with the theme: “Medical Tourism in Nigeria”. He said…

  • BCIU honours Elumelu with Eisenhower Global Entrepreneurship Award

    — 6th December 2017

    The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, has emerged the first African to receive the prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Entrepreneurship Award. This came as the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a non-profit US business association dedicated to forging relationships and promoting dialogue between business and government…

  • New lottery brand unveiled in Nigeria

    — 6th December 2017

    By Zika Bobby TOTI Prima, a new lottery company has been unveiled in Nigeria. The event witnessed the presence of the media, celebrities and Nigerians from all walks of life including the representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Lagos State Lotteries Board who endorsed the transparency and openness of its activities….

  • FG to foot bill for Ekwueme’s burial, inaugurates committee 

    — 6th December 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has inaugurated a national committee for the burial of late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died November 19,  in a London hospital. This was even as government said it will foot the burial bill, which includes transporting his remains from London, the United Kingdom, to Nigeria….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share