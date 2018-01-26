No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies
— 26th January 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu
The Anambra State House of Assembly has said that the state would not cede any part of its territory to Fulani herdsmen as colony for cattle.
The House, which in plenary rejected the proposal for the establishment of colonies for cattle headers in the state, said the state cannot approve of the project as it does not have enough land for its agricultural activities.
Passing a resolution following a motion brought by the member representing Nnewi North Constituency, Hon. Timothy Ifediorama, and seconded by Hon. Uche Okafor, member representing Ayamelum Constituency, the lawmakers unanimously rejected the proposal and urged the state Governor not to cede any part of the state’s territory for cattle colonies.
In the resolution read out by the Speaker, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, the House said:
“We reject any plan to establish cattle colonies for herdsmen in Anambra State. We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land for Industrialization, Residential as over 65 km of land in the State has been destroy by erosion.
“Giving away any part of Anambra land as colony to cattle Breeders, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Anambra State and her people who are mostly farmers.”
“Such arrangement will also cause unrest and crisis that may grow beyond our imagination when it happens, so the best thing I think we should do as the Lawmakers is to reject such plans so that those behind it will know that Anambra State is not in support of the Federal Government Cattle Colonies policy Headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.”
The can take as many colonies as they want in SAMBISA FORESTS . Useless people.
If it is building a federal structure would they have remembered Anambra state. The President is building rail line to his home town Daura, a remote area and forgot the entire south east, only to come now to want to create Fulani local govt. area in Anambra state in the name of cattle colony. Take Anambra’s share of the cattle colony to Daura.We don’t want it.
It is not about rejection of the illiteracy nickname cattle colony etc. There are already cattle colonies all-over this territory of the natives with which the enemy want to reaffirm their Political Control over this territory of the natives with the Sword which the natives are resisting in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. It about Erasing fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. It is about Erasing fulani criminal terrorists caliphate, sultanate, emirates, sultan, emirs, criminal war mercenaries nickname military, police, herdsmen etc, collaborators, shelters etc. It is Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives, it is the Sword, it is Liberation of the natives, it is Freedom of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. God Is With Us!!!