No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies

Geoffrey Anyanwu

The Anambra State House of Assembly has said that the state would not cede any part of its territory to Fulani herdsmen as colony for cattle.

The House, which in plenary rejected the proposal for the establishment of colonies for cattle headers in the state, said the state cannot approve of the project as it does not have enough land for its agricultural activities.

Passing a resolution following a motion brought by the member representing Nnewi North Constituency, Hon. Timothy Ifediorama, and seconded by Hon. Uche Okafor, member representing Ayamelum Constituency, the lawmakers unanimously rejected the proposal and urged the state Governor not to cede any part of the state’s territory for cattle colonies.

In the resolution read out by the Speaker, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, the House said:

“We reject any plan to establish cattle colonies for herdsmen in Anambra State. We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land for Industrialization, Residential as over 65 km of land in the State has been destroy by erosion.

“Giving away any part of Anambra land as colony to cattle Breeders, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Anambra State and her people who are mostly farmers.”

“Such arrangement will also cause unrest and crisis that may grow beyond our imagination when it happens, so the best thing I think we should do as the Lawmakers is to reject such plans so that those behind it will know that Anambra State is not in support of the Federal Government Cattle Colonies policy Headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.”