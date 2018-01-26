The Sun News
Latest
26th January 2018 - Buhari signs Senior Citizen Act, 7 other bills into law
26th January 2018 - Don’t come to Kano for now, Police tell Kwankwaso
26th January 2018 - Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari good for democracy – APC Scandinavia
26th January 2018 - No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies
26th January 2018 - World Economic Forum: Trump speaks at Davos
26th January 2018 - Suspected herdsmen kill 8, injure 10 persons in Plateau
26th January 2018 - China calls for early resumption of political dialogue on Korean Peninsula
26th January 2018 - How Ambode’s aide, Deji Tinubu died
26th January 2018 - Ambode mourns Deji Tinubu’s death
26th January 2018 - NUJ moves to recover Mowe land
Home / Cover / National / No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies

No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies

— 26th January 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu

The Anambra State House of Assembly has said that the state would not cede any part of its territory to Fulani herdsmen as colony for cattle.

The House, which in plenary rejected the proposal for the establishment of colonies for cattle headers in the state, said the state cannot approve of the project as it does not have enough land for its agricultural activities.

Passing a resolution following a motion brought by the member representing Nnewi North Constituency, Hon. Timothy Ifediorama, and seconded by Hon. Uche Okafor, member representing Ayamelum Constituency, the lawmakers unanimously rejected the proposal and urged the state Governor not to cede any part of the state’s territory for cattle colonies.

In the resolution read out by the Speaker, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, the House said:

“We reject any plan to establish cattle colonies for herdsmen in Anambra State. We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land for Industrialization, Residential as over 65 km of land in the State has been destroy by erosion.

“Giving away any part of Anambra land as colony to cattle Breeders, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Anambra State and her people who are mostly farmers.”

“Such arrangement will also cause unrest and crisis that may grow beyond our imagination when it happens, so the best thing I think we should do as the Lawmakers  is to reject such plans so that those behind it will know that Anambra State is not in support of the Federal Government Cattle Colonies policy Headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Tokunbo David

3 Comments

  1. Tony 26th January 2018 at 4:04 pm
    Reply

    The can take as many colonies as they want in SAMBISA FORESTS . Useless people.

  2. BONNY 26th January 2018 at 4:22 pm
    Reply

    If it is building a federal structure would they have remembered Anambra state. The President is building rail line to his home town Daura, a remote area and forgot the entire south east, only to come now to want to create Fulani local govt. area in Anambra state in the name of cattle colony. Take Anambra’s share of the cattle colony to Daura.We don’t want it.

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 26th January 2018 at 4:27 pm
    Reply

    It is not about rejection of the illiteracy nickname cattle colony etc. There are already cattle colonies all-over this territory of the natives with which the enemy want to reaffirm their Political Control over this territory of the natives with the Sword which the natives are resisting in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. It about Erasing fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. It is about Erasing fulani criminal terrorists caliphate, sultanate, emirates, sultan, emirs, criminal war mercenaries nickname military, police, herdsmen etc, collaborators, shelters etc. It is Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives, it is the Sword, it is Liberation of the natives, it is Freedom of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari signs Senior Citizen Act, 7 other bills into law

— 26th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018 and seven other bills. The National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018, establishes the National Senior Citizens Center in the country to cater for the needs of the senior citizens. Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters…

  • Don’t come to Kano for now, Police tell Kwankwaso

    — 26th January 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Police in Kano State has advised a former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to shelve his planned visit to the state reporedly scheduled for Tuesday, next week. The police claimed it’s advise came on the heels of  a negative intelligence report. Kwankwaso is a current senator from the state…

  • Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari good for democracy – APC Scandinavia

    — 26th January 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), Scandinavia chapter, says the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari is good for the nation’s democracy. Obasanjo in the letter had advised Buhari to consider a deserved rest at this point in time, considering his age – essentially suggesting the President not contest for…

  • No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies

    — 26th January 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu The Anambra State House of Assembly has said that the state would not cede any part of its territory to Fulani herdsmen as colony for cattle. The House, which in plenary rejected the proposal for the establishment of colonies for cattle headers in the state, said the state cannot approve of the project as…

  • World Economic Forum: Trump speaks at Davos

    — 26th January 2018

    Associated Press | The Latest on President Donald Trump’s attendance at the World Economic Forum (all times local): 2:40 p.m. President Donald Trump is airing his long-running critique of the news media at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump says during a question-and-answer session with the forum’s founder that it wasn’t until he became…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share