No supreme court order stopping Imo LG election – Okorocha

No supreme court order stopping Imo LG election – Okorocha

— 23rd April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has waved off the rumour making rounds on social media, claiming that there was a  Supreme Court order restricting the state government from conducting the planned local government elections.

Governor Okorocha said this through a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He maintained that the election would go on as scheduled, insisting that the time-table for the elections have already been published by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

According to part of the statement,”This clarification has become diametrically necessary following a false claim in circulation by some of the former local government chairmen, that the Supreme Court has given an order against the State Government stopping the local government elections scheduled by ISIEC.

“That claim is totally false. There is no such order. And we challenge those behind the false claim to publish the said Supreme Court order with regard to the local government elections, for the public to see. And where they fail to publish the claimed Supreme Court order, they should cover their faces in shame.

“To say the least, the local government elections will hold as fixed by the state electoral body. The public should disregard the falsehood that is been circulated by those who have no iota of concern for the state and her good people.”

It would be recalled that the former chairmen have been in Court since 2011 to contest their sack. But Governor Okorocha asserted that the aggrieved ex council chairmen lost at the High Court and also at the Appeal Court before heading to the Supreme Court.

But he claimed that  the matter for which they appealed to the Apex Court has no bearing with the fixed local government elections.

He continued, “Even at the Supreme Court, they have been battling to join some ex-councillors which they didn’t remember to join at both the Lower Court and at the Appeal Court. All the efforts of their lawyer to join the Ex-councillors were frustrated by the Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Barrister Miletus Nlemedim.

The matter was adjourned to December 3, 2018, and has nothing to do with the planned local government elections. In other words, there is no Supreme Court order against the local government elections, and which means, the elections, will go on as scheduled,” Governor Okorocha said.

