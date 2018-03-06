The Sun News
No state of emergency in North East – Adesina

— 6th March 2018

NAN

The declaration of a state of emergency is not enough to win the war against Boko Haram insurgency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The Presidency made the explanation in response to the suggestion made by a former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark.

Clark had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the three north-eastern states.

According to Channels Television, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said a similar state of emergency did not yield any result.

“Under President (Goodluck Jonathan), state of emergency was declared in those three states, what did it achieve?” he questioned, adding “that is already telling you that it goes beyond a state of emergency.”

Some Boko Haram suspects arrested in the past

Clark was optimistic that declaring a state of emergency in the states would assist in curbing the activities of terrorists in the troubled North East region.

He also condemned the abduction of 110 schoolgirls by the insurgents in Yobe and accused the state governor as well as that of Borno and Adamawa of failing in their duties as chief security officers of their states.

Adesina insisted that the Federal Government has a totally different approach to fighting the insurgency.

“What should happen is bringing a decisive and final end to the insurgency raving those states and by the grace of God, we are almost there.”

The presidential aide, who announced earlier in a statement that President Buhari would be visiting some troubled state in state country, explained the rationale behind the visits.

“The President is going to those states to visit everyone; all stakeholders are going to be invited for meetings – traditional rulers, farmers, herdsmen, community leaders.”

Adesina denied claims that the visits were delayed for political reasons, noting that the President has decided to embark on the visits after studying the reports of the delegations he sent to the states.

