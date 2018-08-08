– The Sun News
Home / National / No shooting in Kwali during truck drivers protest – Police
POLICE

No shooting in Kwali during truck drivers protest – Police

— 8th August 2018

NAN

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said there was no incident of shooting at Dabi village in Kwali Area Council during protest by truck drivers along Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The protest was sparked by the alleged shooting of the tyres of Dangote truck by some policemen on Wednesday morning at Kwali.

It was also alleged that policemen shot at one of the truck drivers who had blocked the highway to protest the alleged action of the policemen.

However, the command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said that “there was no incident of shooting in the area and nobody was shot at“ during the protest.

Manzah said that the road had been cleared following the intervention of the Police Area Commander in Gwagwalada and the Kwali Divisional Police Officer.

READ ALSO: 2019: INEC sensitises Delta voters on CVR, PVCs

“We have been able to clear the road with the intervention of the area commander and the DPO of Kwali,“he said.

NAN reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had earlier in a statement confirmed the blockade of the Abuja-Lokoja highway at Kwali by the truck drivers.

The FRSC advised members of the public to always adopt legal and legitimate means to register their protest instead of taking the law into their hands.

