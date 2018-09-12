– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - No rift between Tinubu and I, says Ambode
12th September 2018 - Federal Fire Service inaugurates NIS Fire Station in FCT
12th September 2018 - Libya’s Tripoli airport closed again due to indiscriminate shelling – Ministry
12th September 2018 - Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto
12th September 2018 - 2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others
12th September 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill
12th September 2018 - Virgil Van Dijk named Standard Chartered Player of the Month
12th September 2018 - Kenyan central bank fines five banks over alleged theft of funds
12th September 2018 - Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management
12th September 2018 - Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger
Home / National / No rift between Tinubu and I, says Ambode
AMBODE

No rift between Tinubu and I, says Ambode

— 12th September 2018

…Attends APC delegates’ election in Epe

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, totally played down speculation of a rift with the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying reports to such effect were ‘untrue’.

Both the social and traditional media have been flooded with news of a major rift between Tinubu and Governor Ambode over alleged disagreement on the second term bid of the governor.

Addressing party faithful, in Epe, during the election of delegates for the Presidential primary election and national convention of the party, Governor Ambode said the reports indicating a fight between him and Tinubu were out of place and that there was no fight anywhere.

READ ALSO: Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto

“I want you to know that there is no fight anywhere. The National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and my good self, we are not in any fight, we are not in any controversy.

“We are praying to God that the best is yet to come and the best will be what Lagos State deserves and I want you to just continue with your prayers that, at this time, God will show His hand and make sure that everything that is of blessing to Lagos State and also blessing of Epe will come to pass,” Governor Ambode said.

He specifically commended all the leaders and party faithful who contributed to the success of the delegates’ election in Epe, saying APC remained the party to beat in Lagos and Nigeria.

“We have just concluded our Delegates’ Election in Epe Local Government and by consensus, we have picked our three delegates that will be going to the National Convention come October 6 for the Presidential direct primaries and the convention for all other people.

“I want to say a very big thank you to all our delegates that are present here; I want to say a big thank you to all our leaders that have also supported us to make sure that this event has come and is done very successfully.

“I want to reiterate once again that our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the party to beat; we are the party at the national level and we are going to remain the party in the State,” the governor said.

At the event which was held at APC’s Secretariat in Aiyetoro, Epe, Alhaji Shakiru Seriki (Bamu), Otunba Bode Alausa and Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, the State’ Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, were elected as national delegates from Epe division which comprises of one Local Government Area (Epe) and two Local Council Development Areas (Eredo and Ikosi-Ejirin).

The party leaders and faithful in the division also took turn to affirm their unalloyed support for the second term bid of the governor.

READ ALSO: 2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others

They include the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Adedoyin Adesanya; Chairman of Eredo LCDA, Saliu Adeniyi; Chairman of Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, Samson Onanuga: party chairman in Epe Local Government, Otunba Kehinde Adeniyi; State Welfare Officer, Alhaja Abiodun Bankole; former member of House of Representatives representing Epe, Hon Bola Gbabijo and member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Epe Constituency II, Segun Olulade.

Others are APC Women leader in Epe, Mrs Iyabo Adegboyega; LGA party secretary, Alhaji S.A Owolomose; youth leader, Abdul Ibrahim; Otunba Bode Alausa, Akin Oladipupo, among others.

Youths in the division also staged a peaceful protest displaying placards of various inscriptions to affirm their support for the Governor’s second term bid.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMBODE

No rift between Tinubu and I, says Ambode

— 12th September 2018

…Attends APC delegates’ election in Epe Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, totally played down speculation of a rift with the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying reports to such effect were ‘untrue’. Both the social and traditional media have been flooded with news of a major rift…

  • Anebi

    Federal Fire Service inaugurates NIS Fire Station in FCT

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Comptroller-General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Joseph Anebi, on Wednesday inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Fire Station in the FCT. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new fire station was equipped with a 10,000 litre capacity dual purpose water tanker with firefighting capability, firefighting consumables and firefighters to man the…

  • PRISON DECONGESTION

    Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto

    — 12th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion has released 205 inmates from Kebbi and Sokoto prisons‎. Chairman of the committee and Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, charged the released inmates  to flee from crime and be better citizens as they go back into…

  • ELECTORAL

    2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others

    — 12th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In the build up to the 2019 elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on electoral reforms be forwarded to the a National Assembly to enhance quick passage into law. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who briefed State House Correspondents, at the …

  • NASARAWA state

    Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the Health Insurance Scheme bill 2018  to make health care services accessible to residents. Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, during plenary on Wednesday in Lafia. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill for the Nasarawa…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share