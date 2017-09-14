The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - No rift between Jonathan, Dickson, says Clark
14th September 2017 - Bizman in jail for defiling 4-yr-old
14th September 2017 - FG vows to enforce mining laws, regulations
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Ganduje meets Igbo leaders in Kano
14th September 2017 - 15 Marines injured in California training incident
14th September 2017 - Imo govt. to immortalise late Somtochukwu Ibeanusi
14th September 2017 - Halimah Yacob set to be sworn-in as Singapore’s 8th President
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Aba on fire. Police station razed, market shut
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: NECO releases June/July 2017 results
14th September 2017 - Lawyer jailed 18 months for fraud
Home / National / No rift between Jonathan, Dickson, says Clark

No rift between Jonathan, Dickson, says Clark

— 14th September 2017

Elder statesman Edwin Clark says recent media reports of a rift between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa Gov. Seriake Dickson are mischievous.

Clark, who is the National Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), made this known in a statement, in Abuja.

He said that reports making the rounds on the rift were meant to cause  disaffection between the two and to create tension in Bayelsa.

“In the past few days, the media have been inundated with stories about a so-called rift between a former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and the Governor of Bayelsa.

“As a father to both of these important Nigerians, I categorically want to state that these reports are the handiwork of fifth columnists.

“It is the handiwork of persons who are deliberately out for mischief by creating disaffection between these two sons of mine.

“As we all know, Jonathan has continued to maintain a fair level of dignified silence as expected of a statesman and he is working assiduously towards ensuring peaceful development of this country.

“Lately, he became an acclaimed global citizen and international statesman with presence in almost all the continents.

“This is obviously a source of envy and discomfort to some who are now the purveyors of these stories of supposed rift.’’

The elder statesman further noted that Dickson on his part was working assiduously to see to the development of the state and had no time for such frivolities.

“As can be attested by Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon,  Prof. Wole Soyinka, acclaimed writer, and Prof. J. P. Clark, following our recent journey to Bayelsa, Dickson is doing a great job.

“He is investing heavily in the education sector. He had declared a State of Emergency in Education since 2012.

“So, the revolution taking place today with free education at both primary and secondary levels with free boarding and free uniforms are unprecedented.

“With such footprints and other developmental strides, these stories of rift are deliberately intended at distracting him.

“They are also meant to create tension in a state that is today adjudged as one of the most peaceful in the country.

“All through our stay of about one week, no incident of security threat or violence was recorded.

“Also during the period, PANDEF held its General Assembly, which was attended by over 150 delegates from across the Niger Delta Region.’’

Clark also said that the alleged threat of impeachment of Dickson was only a rumour, adding that the relationship between the legislature and the executive in the state was cordial.

He urged the general public to disregard the reports, describing them as “non-existent tales’’. (NAN)

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No rift between Jonathan, Dickson, says Clark

— 14th September 2017

Elder statesman Edwin Clark says recent media reports of a rift between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa Gov. Seriake Dickson are mischievous. Clark, who is the National Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), made this known in a statement, in Abuja. He said that reports making the rounds on the rift were meant…

  • Bizman in jail for defiling 4-yr-old

    — 14th September 2017

    A Grade 1 Area Court in Karshi, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Godwin Aboyi, 28, a businessman, to one year imprisonment for attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl. The convict was charged with a count charge of attempt to commit an offence of rape, which contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code….

  • FG vows to enforce mining laws, regulations

    — 14th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday morning, said it would stop at nothing in enforcing the mining laws and regulations of the country in line with best international standard. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said this at the ongoing National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development, in Abuja. He…

  • BREAKING: Ganduje meets Igbo leaders in Kano

    — 14th September 2017

    Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has met with Igbo leaders resident in the state. At the meeting, Ganduje assured the Igbo in Kano of his administration’s commitment to peace and stability in the state, saying that all non-indigenes in Kano were safe and urged them to go about their legitimate businesses without fear. Miracle…

  • Imo govt. to immortalise late Somtochukwu Ibeanusi

    — 14th September 2017

    Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says  the state government would name Douglas Road after 10-year-old Somtochukwu Ibeanusi who died on August 26 during Eke Ukwu Market demolition and relocation. Okorocha said that any other building to be erected on the site of the demolished market would also be named after the deceased. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share