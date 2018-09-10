– The Sun News
BAFARAWA

No rift between Bafarawa and me – Tambuwal

— 10th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has denied any rift between himself and a former governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, over their roles as party leaders in the state.

Governor Tambuwal said since his defection to the party, he has had a cordial relationship with leaders and members and urged party members to disregard any rumour of  a purported rift within the party. He described it as ‘false and baseless’.

Although the governor thanked residents for their continuous support for his administration, he pointed out that there existed mutual respect between himself and the former governor.

Governor Tambuwal is a presidential aspirant in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during the party’s stakeholders meeting held on Saturday night, in Sokoto, the governor reiterated that all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in the state are a united family.

According to him, the unity among PDP members is as a result of the patriotic disposition of both leaders and members of the party whose common goal is that of moving the state to the next level

He noted that there is no new or old member of PDP as there is only one solidly united party  and urged them to mobilize new members.

Governor Tambuwal further explained that the delay in appointing local government sole administrators, commissioners and other government appointees was because of the desire of the state government to ensure fairness and justice among members and assured that such appointments would be made soon.

READ ALSO: 2019 presidency: CUPP to name joint candidate after party primaries

In his remarks, Bafawara, who is also a PDP presidential aspirant, said there is only one leader of the party in the state and that is the governor.

Bafarawa, who urged members to support Governor Tambuwal,  also charged them to ignore rumour mongers who always spread false news of rift.

He assured the governor of his unflinching support  and charge him to always make his doors open for advice from the elders whenever the need arises.

