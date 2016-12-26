The Sun News
Home / National / No power can bring me down –Wike

No power can bring me down –Wike

— 26th December 2016

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said no power can bring him down because he is solidly and comfortably rooted in God.
Wike spoke at the Rivers State Headquarters of the Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt at a special Christmas service yesterday.
The governor who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette and children said Rivers State will continue to overcome trials and oppressive tendencies because of God’s grace.
According to him, while other states are battling with economic downturn, Rivers State is operating a Jesus economy, which entails divine provision and sustenance.
“If God be for us, nobody can be against us. We have had turbulent times, but we have always come out victorious.
“This state is a Christian state. Therefore, we shall continue to collaborate with the church,” the  governor said.
He informed that the government will support schools owned by churches with grants, adding that the ongoing construction of the state Ecumenical Centre will be completed in May 2017.
He noted that the church stood by him right from the campaign period till date and called on the church to continue praying for his administration for God’s protection and wisdom.
In his sermon, Resident Pastor of the church, Peter Ogbondemin said Christmas is relevant because Jesus Christ came to restore divine presence to man.
Highpoint of the celebration was a special prayers for Governor Wike and Rivers State by the congregation.

Uche Atuma

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 26th December 2016 at 7:08 am
    We prayerfully hope that this statement of being solidly rooted in God is not just a political statement as NIGERIAN politicians often use God for political flattering of NIGERIA citizenry!
    However, no State or Nation can make any lasting success with garranteed victory at the negligence of God Almighty!
    Psalm 24:1 says “The earth is of the Lord God Almighty, and the fullness therefore”.
    This includes NIGERIA and all the States in NIGERIA: South, East, North and West!
    The earlier the Nigerians work with this concept, the better our NIGERIA will really become!
    Best of year 2017 to Nigeria and all Nigerians accross the board!

