No power can bring me down –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said no power can bring him down because he is solidly and comfortably rooted in God.

Wike spoke at the Rivers State Headquarters of the Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt at a special Christmas service yesterday.

The governor who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette and children said Rivers State will continue to overcome trials and oppressive tendencies because of God’s grace.

According to him, while other states are battling with economic downturn, Rivers State is operating a Jesus economy, which entails divine provision and sustenance.

“If God be for us, nobody can be against us. We have had turbulent times, but we have always come out victorious.

“This state is a Christian state. Therefore, we shall continue to collaborate with the church,” the governor said.

He informed that the government will support schools owned by churches with grants, adding that the ongoing construction of the state Ecumenical Centre will be completed in May 2017.

He noted that the church stood by him right from the campaign period till date and called on the church to continue praying for his administration for God’s protection and wisdom.

In his sermon, Resident Pastor of the church, Peter Ogbondemin said Christmas is relevant because Jesus Christ came to restore divine presence to man.

Highpoint of the celebration was a special prayers for Governor Wike and Rivers State by the congregation.