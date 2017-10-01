No politics in the development of Niger Delta – FG

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The Federal Government, at the weekend, said there was no partisan politics in the economic diversification and industrialization programme of the Niger Delta region.

A statement by the Director, Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Marshall Gundu, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, stated this when the Presidential Economic Diversification and Industrialisation Team for the Niger Delta region visited Asaba, Delta State.

The visit by the Presidential Economic Team for the Niger Delta region, was to assess the state of moribund industries in Delta state and to find a lasting solution towards the revival of the industries.

The visit to Delta, according to Daily Sun findings, was the third since the inauguration of the team, with Ondo and Imo states being the first and second respectively.

Uguru who led the team, admonished the people from the Niger Delta region not to have any doubt about the commitment of the present administration to genuinely diversify the region′s economy for industrial development.

“This administration has not accepted any plan to be deceptive in our programmes, and this is the reason the government is starting up this programme in the Niger Delta region that will sustain the economy by engaging more people in this presidential initiative,” Uguru said.

Uguru added that giving the global situation and the peculiarity of the Niger Delta region, whatever any investor is trying to do, would be endorsed by the communities.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, he stated, would continue at that point to ensure that whatever that was agreed between the state government and investors, is propelled.

Uguru further said that what the present administration aimed to achieve by strengthening the various sectors of the economy in the Niger Delta region was to create jobs as an initiative that will boost the economy productively.

In his remarks, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said that the Presidential Economic Diversification and Industrialisation Initiative to Delta State is particularly encouraging, saying that it agreed with the steps the state had consciously taken to win the the state and its people from the sole dependent on oil.

Okowa who was represented by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Festus Ovie Agas, said the revamping of the envisaged projects will be a great relief to the state.

He added that the development would enhance the well being of the state, generate businesses and wealth in a sustainable manner, strengthen industrialisation efforts and create employment, thereby reducing reliance of the economy on oil.

He said that the state had also put in place, the Delta State Investment Development Agency to regulate, administer public private partnership investments and guarantee a smooth experience for investors.