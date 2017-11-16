The Sun News
Home / National / No political rift between Dickson and I – Jonathan

No political rift between Dickson and I – Jonathan

— 16th November 2017

By Chinelo Obogo and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered reasons he would not be part of any plot against Governor Seraike Dickson.

Jonathan insisted he is at peace with the governor and would not wish for any form of political crisis to engulf the state.

He said this when Dickson paid him a condolence visit at his Otuoke home, over the death of the paramount ruler of Otuoke comminity, King Lot Justin Ogiasa.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said in a statement that both men denied the existence of a leadership tussle between them, saying no amount of speculation or rumour will break their relationship.

Jonathan recalled Dickson’s contribution to his political career and reiterated that there is no way he would break his political relationship with the governor.

“There is no way I can sit anywhere and plan evil against Bayelsa or the governor. When I was dreaming of becoming a governor, Dickson was among the very few in the meetings we held, although he was not in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he opted to help. He said he did not want to be in the PDP but I virtually forced him to join PDP.

“When I became governor, I appointed Dickson commissioner for Justice and attorney general and that was how he became a PDP member and later, became a member of House of Representatives and so on. There is no way I will break my relationship with the governor.”

In his comments, Dickson noted that Jonathan would remain his leader and added that there is no way political jobbers would come in between them.

He advised those thinking of fuelling an imaginary crisis between them to sink their plans as both of them have come a long way.

“Both of us have come a long way. My personal political story cannot be complete without talking about my elder brother, Jonathan…He also knows that I made little contribution that is recorded in the political chapter of his life.

“Both of us are not running for any office, so, I wonder why political jobbers are bent on destroying our good relationship.”     

