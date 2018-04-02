The Sun News
2nd April 2018 - No political godfather made me governor –Duke
2nd April 2018 - Youths’ll determine 2019 polls –Utomi
2nd April 2018 - You’re in safe hands with Wike, PDP, deputy gov tells Rivers people
2nd April 2018 - FG lists Dasuki, Diezani, Dikko, Ladoja as looters
2nd April 2018 - Alleged hacking of Buhari’s e-mail: FG to probe foreign data firm, PDP, Facebook
2nd April 2018 - Mantu never rigged elections for us –PDP
2nd April 2018 - ALTON sues N’Assembly over harassment of telecos CEOs
2nd April 2018 - Buhari, Senate in fresh row over N4.2tr bond request
2nd April 2018 - 2019: We must encourage new generation to take over –IBB
2nd April 2018 - Nothing new on alleged looters list –PDP
No political godfather made me governor –Duke

— 2nd April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, said at the weekend that no political godfather, within or outside the state, played a prominent role in his emergence as governor in 1999.

Duke reportedly served as governor when political godfathers were majorly responsible for emergence of president, governors or any other political office holders.

He was widely celebrated for his achievements in the state, particularly the annual Calabar  arnival, which has become a major source of revenue for the state.

Duke, who was guest speaker at a youth leadership summit in Abuja, at the weekend, challenged youths to quit emphasising obstacles on their way to dream fulfilment and champion the course that will herald unprecedented socio-economic revolution in Nigeria.

He said: “I took the courage to challenge the status quo in my state in 1999 and it was not an easy task for me, Liyel Imoke (my successor) and Bassey and other like-minds who were involved in the project. We begun and perfected our plans in Lagos before the 1999 elections.

“We returned to the state at the peak of the political activities that heralded the 1999 elections and perfected the plans, and victory was ours. That was how we initiated the positive change the state enjoys today.”

