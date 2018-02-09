The Sun News
No plot to remove Bauchi APC chair –Party

No plot to remove Bauchi APC chair –Party

— 9th February 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Bauchi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and misleading reports that there were moves to sack its chairman , Alhaji Uba Na Nana.

The state chapter accused some unnamed disgruntled members of the party of sponsoring the report, even as it insisted that the fold is intact.

In a statement signed by the state Secretary, Mr. Buhari A. Disina, said there is no reason to remove the chairman and urged the public to discountenance the report.

The party stated that members, after a meeting, reaffirmed their faith in the leadership of the state and that of the APC state chapter.

The party lamented that some members were dissenting against the party leadership at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is making genuine moves to reconcile those aggrieved within APC, through the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This meeting, which was attended by 14, out of the 20 local government chairmen of the party and 34, of the 36 members of the state exco, further proves that the APC structure in the state is solidly behind the chairman and the state Governor, Barrister Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

“It is clear with the attendance at this meeting that only five local government chairmen and two members of the exco are involved with the dissention.

“We, therefore, urge all APC stakeholders and the public to disregard the antics of the rebels as it is inconsequential.

“ It is ridiculous and ignoble that only five people would sit, not even in any office of the party levels, but in the personal residence of an individual and purport to take a decision for more than 50 other party officers,” Disina said.

