The Sun News
Latest
10th June 2017 - No plans to evacuate Igbo from North – S’ East Govs
10th June 2017 - Boko Haram slit villagers’ throats in revenge killings
10th June 2017 - Widows Day: Group pleads for corporate organisation’s support
10th June 2017 - Jigawa pledges to assist FG tackle smuggling of agricultural produce
10th June 2017 - Gulf nations welcome Trump’s remarks over Qatar dispute
10th June 2017 - British PM fights for survival ahead of Brexit talks
10th June 2017 - Avoid provocative statements, Tambuwal tells Nigerians
10th June 2017 - KCOBA seeks Senate’s intervention to save Unity Colleges
10th June 2017 - Obasanjo lampoons FUAM management for low productivity
10th June 2017 - Threat on Igbo: Extend arrest to Ango Abdullahi – Northern youths tell FG
Home / Cover / National / No plans to evacuate Igbo from North – S’ East Govs

No plans to evacuate Igbo from North – S’ East Govs

— 10th June 2017

The South East Governors Forum (SEGF) has dispelled rumours that the governors have met and agreed to mobilise vehicles and cash for the evacuation of Igbo resident in the north.
“The rumours should be disregarded, as they are nothing but tissues of lies,’’ the Chairman of SEGF and Ebony governor, Mr. David Umahi, said in a statement, on Friday.
“ No amount of provocation would lead us to such a precipitate and irresponsible action at this time.
“Those exploiting such vacuous tittle-tattle as a basis for divisive rhetoric in public spaces are simply playing juvenile politics and we urge them to cease and desist.’’
He appealed to Igbo resident in the North to go about their lawful daily engagements without fear of intimidation, hindrance or molestation and assured them that of corporate existence of Nigeria.
“The Forum has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to and preference for the existence of a virile, united, prosperous and progressive Nigeria where justice, fairness, equity, mutual respect and equality of opportunity to all citizens regardless of creed, ethnicity or gender will reign supreme under the inflexible rule of law.
“We have had occasions recently to take this position publicly in response to the agitation, but peaceful actions of some Igbo youth.’’
The governors, he said, would continue to take a similar stance in response to any action that might threaten the cohesiveness of Nigeria or designed to cause its rupture.
He said that the lives and property of law-abiding citizens Igbo were as precious as the lives and property of all Nigerians, irrespective of the region of their abode within this Republic.
“These must be guaranteed and defended against all forms of threat and aggression, both domestic and external, by the security forces and agencies of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’
The governors are collaborating effectively with the security agencies to ensure that no harm of any description was done to any law-abiding Nigerian citizen resident in the South East, including those from the North.
H called on all serious minded patriots, religious leadership in the North; the leadership of other socio-cultural groups; Nigerian Governors Forum; and all the service branches to rise up with voices of peace and wisdom to counteract the mischievousness and exuberant excesses of the northern youth.
“The ugly lessons of history are too grim to be stoked with carelessness,’’ he warned and that as leaders,“ we must exert the full measure of our powers and influence to forestall a repetition’’.
He expressed appreciation to all Nigerians, including the presidency; reputable socio-cultural group, including Afenifere, who have declaimed the threat by the northern youth, and “thus underscored the unity and oneness of this nation’’.
The forum also appreciated Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; “our brother Governors particularly Alhaji Kashim Shetimma (the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum).
The Forum also thanked Rtd. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, the Honourable Minister of Interior;, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state; the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); the security agencies and many others.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 10th June 2017 at 2:55 pm
    Reply

    It is not about Igbos, it about Igbos who decided for Republic Of Biafra, by so doing become Biafrans. The Biafrans never rely or waited for the said just five individual persons in the name of governors who their presence or absence does not make any difference in Republic Of Biafra affairs- majority Igbos who are Biafrans have capabilities and capacity to handle their affairs- never ask or beg for any of the said governors assistance.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 10th June 2017 at 3:10 pm
    Reply

    Within few hours so-called bail condition of Kanu was meet by Biafrans, how much more coming home of Biafrans within three months for diplomatic documentations etc. Victorious home coming after 50 years of war- is that not journey of joy and celebrations? Republic Of Biafra has more than enough capabilities- local and international to handle its affairs, do not need anything from any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for Republic Of Biafra and fought for it to this victory- God given victory and will defend it with Diplomacy or War. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No plans to evacuate Igbo from North – S’ East Govs

— 10th June 2017

The South East Governors Forum (SEGF) has dispelled rumours that the governors have met and agreed to mobilise vehicles and cash for the evacuation of Igbo resident in the north. “The rumours should be disregarded, as they are nothing but tissues of lies,’’ the Chairman of SEGF and Ebony governor, Mr. David Umahi, said in…

Share

  • Boko Haram slit villagers’ throats in revenge killings

    — 10th June 2017

    Terrorist group, Boko Haram, have slit the throats of four Nigerian villagers in revenge for the arrest of a senior member of the jihadist group, residents told AFP on Friday. Ten gunmen on motorbikes stormed the northeastern Cameroonian border village of Hambagda near Gwoza, once the capital of Boko Haram’s self-announced “caliphate”, on Thursday before…

    Share

  • Widows Day: Group pleads for corporate organisation’s support

    — 10th June 2017

    A nongovernmental organisation, Off the Hook Foundation for Rural Dwellers, has appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to support its programme in alleviating the sufferings of widows and vulnerable rural dwellers. Founder of the NGO, Mrs. Ugoeze Nwamara-Ogbonna, made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Lagos. “The foundation is appealing for support by…

    Share

  • Jigawa pledges to assist FG tackle smuggling of agricultural produce

    — 10th June 2017

    The Jigawa State Government has expressed its readiness to assist the Federal Government in the fight against smuggling of agricultural produce, especially rice. Governor Badaru Abubakar gave the assurance on Saturday in Dutse while speaking to newsmen. According to him, if smuggling is allowed to continue, it will discourage our farmers and reduce the income…

    Share

  • Gulf nations welcome Trump’s remarks over Qatar dispute

    — 10th June 2017

    Gulf countries, locked in an escalating diplomatic row with Qatar, on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s call for Doha to renounce alleged funding for terrorism. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, which severed all links with Qatar this week, expressed backing for Trump’s call in separate official statements “The kingdom welcomes…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share