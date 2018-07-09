The Sun News
IZILEIN

No plans to dump Eagles -Rohr

— 9th July 2018

Nigeria Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr has dismissed the possibility of his throwing in the towel after Super Eagles’ exit from Russia 2018. He was reacting to question posed to him by Soccer Laduma.

The journalist had asked: “It sounds like you are still positive despite the World Cup exit. Did the thought of resigning ever cross your mind?’”

Possibly the question arose following a trend in Nigerian football after each World Cup outing. In the previous five World Cup outings, all the coaches, except Stephen Keshi, left the team after the match.

It can be recalled that even Keshi spoke about his resignation at the post match press conference in Brasilia after the Super Eagles were ousted by France four years ago.

Even though he continued for sometime, it was obvious he was merely marking time before the late coach was finally axed.

Rohr told Soccer Laduma that resignation was out of point. “When you have a team playing this good, beating Iceland who are number 20 in the world while we are number 49; a team that had Argentina, number six in the world close to a knockout; who would think of resigning from this team?

“You will need to question your own work. No, it is out of question for me right now.”

