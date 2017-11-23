The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - No plan to ban pro-Buhari rallies in Nasarawa – Al-makura
23rd November 2017 - Tambuwal explains use of Paris Club refunds
23rd November 2017 - Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law
23rd November 2017 - Kaduna residents sensitised on enforcement of door-door waste, levy collection
23rd November 2017 - Maina: Reps grill Dambazau, Oyo-Ita, Malami
23rd November 2017 - Lagos police command gets new PRO
23rd November 2017 - Engage govt-approved waste vendors, Ogun tells firms
23rd November 2017 - Anambra guber: Money exchanged hands, NBA alleges
23rd November 2017 - UNDP constructs 300 houses for Borno IDPs
23rd November 2017 - BREAKING: Obanikoro to officially defect to APC weekend
Home / Cover / National / No plan to ban pro-Buhari rallies in Nasarawa – Al-makura

No plan to ban pro-Buhari rallies in Nasarawa – Al-makura

— 23rd November 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has said that he has no plan to place a ban on any individual or a political group in the state who are planning political rally to draw support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The governor, who dismissed the rumour, said it was the handiwork of the opposition to score a cheap political point and destroy the cordial relationship that existed between him and the president.

In a statement signed by Al-makura’s Chief Press Secretary, Musa Elayo, a copy made available to our correspondent, on Thursday, in Lafia, Governor Al-makura described as ‘false, malicious and irresponsible insinuations in some quarters that his government has banned all Buhari 2019 political activities in the state.’

He said the proposed mass protest in Lafia, the state capital, to compel the state government to reverse its decision is a calculated attempt by some disgruntled people in the society to tarnish the image of the government and its leadership.

According to him “it is funny and ridiculous to call on the state government to rescind its decision where there is none, for the avoidance of doubt the youth and the entire APC family in the state have always been supportive and committed to Mr President leadership and effort to make Nigeria a better place as championed by governor Tanko Almakura’s administration since the CPC days of political laboratory

“We therefore call on the general public particularly lovers and supporters of our beloved president to disregard the insinuations by the people who want to create disaffection amongst our cohesive and loyal supporters of APC and our dear president” he said

Recalled that a national daily (not Daily Sun) had recently reported of a purported plan by youth from different political organisations in the state to protest against the state government decision to ban all Buhari 2019 political activities in the state

 

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No plan to ban pro-Buhari rallies in Nasarawa – Al-makura

— 23rd November 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has said that he has no plan to place a ban on any individual or a political group in the state who are planning political rally to draw support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. The governor, who dismissed the rumour,…

  • Tambuwal explains use of Paris Club refunds

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwalbof Sokoto State, on Thursday, said that the Paris club refund given to the state by the Federal Government were expended on civil servants welfare and capita projects. He said the decision was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive and his administration’ commitment to the judicious management…

  • Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Christian clerics to work for the enthronement of the rule of law by the Federal Government. Governor Wike said that the relegation of the rule of law by the Federal Government to the back ground has led to the rise of…

  • Kaduna residents sensitised on enforcement of door-door waste, levy collection

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Staff of ZL Global Alliance, on Thursday, staged a walk to sensitise residents of Kaduna State on the enforcement of door-to-door waste and revenue collection beginning, Monday, this week. ZL Global Alliance is a solid waste management company engaged by the Kaduna State Government to be sole waste manager that will…

  • Maina: Reps grill Dambazau, Oyo-Ita, Malami

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives’ adhoc committee investigating allegations trailing the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service, has commenced its 2-day investigative hearing. On hand to give testimonies on the controversial re-instatement of the former pensions…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share