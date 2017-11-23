No plan to ban pro-Buhari rallies in Nasarawa – Al-makura

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has said that he has no plan to place a ban on any individual or a political group in the state who are planning political rally to draw support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The governor, who dismissed the rumour, said it was the handiwork of the opposition to score a cheap political point and destroy the cordial relationship that existed between him and the president.

In a statement signed by Al-makura’s Chief Press Secretary, Musa Elayo, a copy made available to our correspondent, on Thursday, in Lafia, Governor Al-makura described as ‘false, malicious and irresponsible insinuations in some quarters that his government has banned all Buhari 2019 political activities in the state.’

He said the proposed mass protest in Lafia, the state capital, to compel the state government to reverse its decision is a calculated attempt by some disgruntled people in the society to tarnish the image of the government and its leadership.

According to him “it is funny and ridiculous to call on the state government to rescind its decision where there is none, for the avoidance of doubt the youth and the entire APC family in the state have always been supportive and committed to Mr President leadership and effort to make Nigeria a better place as championed by governor Tanko Almakura’s administration since the CPC days of political laboratory

“We therefore call on the general public particularly lovers and supporters of our beloved president to disregard the insinuations by the people who want to create disaffection amongst our cohesive and loyal supporters of APC and our dear president” he said

Recalled that a national daily (not Daily Sun) had recently reported of a purported plan by youth from different political organisations in the state to protest against the state government decision to ban all Buhari 2019 political activities in the state